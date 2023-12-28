Ooredoo Kuwait Concludes 2023 with a cascade of digital and social accomplishments.

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Ooredoo Kuwait, the prime tech and telecommunications company, wraps up a year of continuous success in 2023. In this comprehensive report, the company highlights major achievements across its operations, spanning technology upgrades, partnerships, and customer-centric campaigns. Additionally, Ooredoo underscores its positive impact on the community through its extensive corporate social responsibility initiatives. The report also includes a concise overview of Ooredoo’s financial performance until the end of September.



Strong Financial Performance



Compared to the same period last year, Ooredoo Kuwait maintained robust financial performance, experiencing a 5% growth in revenues, reaching 185.0 million Kuwaiti dinars by September 2023.

The company also witnessed a commendable 13% increase in income, amounting to 59.9 million Kuwaiti dinars. Notably, Ooredoo’s customer base grew to 2.9 million within nine months, showcasing a 5% increase.



Customer Trust and Operational Teamwork Drive Success

The achievements of Ooredoo Kuwait in 2023 can be primarily credited to the pivotal role played by the company's dedicated customer base. At the heart of Ooredoo Kuwait's success is an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company highlights the significance of customers choosing Ooredoo Kuwait as their preferred telecommunications provider, emphasizing its dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience as the driving force behind its commitment to excellence.

In acknowledging the indispensable contribution of Ooredoo's workforce, the accomplishment wouldn't have been possible without the employees' steadfast dedication and hard work throughout the year. Their collective efforts and their consistent pursuit of innovation have been pivotal in delivering high-quality services to Ooredoo’s valued customers.



Digital technology upgrades and continued achievements

In this context, the efforts made by the company in the field of digitization, did not stop at improving digital services and products but went beyond to integrate with government and service-oriented digital platforms, aiming to enhance the quality of individuals' lives and facilitate them.

In response to the rapid developments in the digital landscape and in line with its strategic directions, Ooredoo invested in comprehensive platforms powered by artificial intelligence in 2023. The goal is to provide integrated solutions and services all in one place. This investment comes to facilitate the monitoring of development stages, security, and operational aspects of programs and their life cycles.



It is noteworthy to mention that the Ooredoo App stands out as the most widely used App by customers and ranks among the top ten free applications in Kuwait, reaffirming its user-friendly interface and seamless functionality.

Additionally, the Nojoom Rewards program, recognized as one of the most utilized loyalty programs in Kuwait and the region, has received numerous awards this year.



Developing Smart Cities in Alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035

In this context, Ooredoo has launched smart city solutions using Internet of Things (IoT) technology. These solutions include technologies developed after intensive studies and research, with the most significant implementations seen in Souq Al-Mubarakiya, given its strategic importance as a hub to promote a more sustainable and environmentally friendly urban environment.

The latest customized solutions for corporate customers in the business sector were unveiled through the successful implementation of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology within the Ooredoo network. This move clearly reflects the company's pioneering role in adopting the latest technologies, raising communication standards, and providing innovative services at exceptional levels.It is a significant addition to Ooredoo's diverse portfolio of IoT communication solutions. With this extensive portfolio, the company's customers have the capability to leverage NB-IoT technology in various fields.

This modern technology comes with multiple and wide-ranging benefits aimed at enhancing and empowering the Internet of Things (IoT). It stands out for its efficiency in providing cost-effective communication and low energy consumption, making it easy to operate across a variety of devices and applications.

This prominent step is of great importance to Ooredoo's customers, contributing to benefits across various industries and sectors. It also plays an effective role in enhancing the overall environment and providing an additional advantage to the local community. By adhering to the highest global standards in safety and security through NB-IoT technology, Ooredoo customers can benefit from stronger and more secure connections for their IoT devices, whether in their smart homes, personal devices, or asset monitoring.



Global Partnerships



Ooredoo is dedicated to the development of smart solutions, and, in line with this commitment, it has made the strategic decision to broaden its global partnerships. Notably, the company has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services this year, marking a significant step towards enhancing the digital transformation landscape.



The past year has been marked by a noteworthy achievement for Ooredoo, characterized by the establishment of pivotal partnerships and exclusive agency agreements with leading manufacturers of smart devices and accessories. Throughout 2023, Ooredoo Kuwait collaborated with industry giants Samsung, Apple, and Huawei to introduce the latest cutting-edge devices to its customers, providing them with competitive and distinctive packages to elevate their overall experience.

These collaborations were aimed at providing Ooredoo customers with access to top-tier smart and digital solutions.



World-class products and services, with outstanding promotions



In the current year, the company has successfully achieved its strategic objectives, marked by a notable increase in customer demand. The transformation experienced by Ooredoo goes beyond technological advancements; it encompasses the broadening of the company's service portfolio and the introduction of promotional offers tailored to meet the diverse needs of all customer segments and their distinct lifestyles.



Positioned as "the companion brand of your lifestyle," Ooredoo has significantly expanded its most extensive rewards program in Kuwait, known as "Nojoom." This expansion involves enhancing and diversifying its partnerships across various sectors, including collaborations with top-tier brands and service providers. Such initiatives are deemed as an added value to the overall customer experience, reinforcing the credibility of the company's slogan, "We Upgrade your world."



Social, Environmental, and Corporate Sustainability Promise

Ooredoo Group has collaborated with telecommunications companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to enhance the concept of sustainability in the region. The company launched a tangible initiative to exchange information and initiate a transformative journey to support sustainability in the telecommunications sector in those countries. The memorandum of understanding was signed during the Global Mobile Congress 2022, with the participation of seven telecommunications companies in the GCC, highlighting regional integration and a shared commitment to reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices in the telecommunications sector.

Ooredoo Group topped the sustainability list in the Middle East, among the top 100 companies for Forbes Middle East, reflecting its excellence in its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The list showcases leading companies adopting sustainable practices throughout the region, with evaluations based on various criteria, such as positive environmental impact and commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance principles.

In the technology and communications sector, Ooredoo Group secured the fourth position, reaffirming its position among the top 5 companies achieving tangible accomplishments in the field of sustainability. In line with its leading role in realizing the vision of Kuwait New 2035, Ooredoo continued to adopt best sustainability practices throughout 2023, focusing on environmental, social, and corporate governance principles. In addition to its structural sustainability commitment, the company emphasized its transition to solar-powered transmission stations in selected areas in Kuwait, contributing to reducing harmful emissions through the use of renewable energy.



In line with the New Kuwait Vision 2035, Ooredoo remains steadfast in its promise of leading a sustainable telecom future. By adopting the best sustainability practices within every aspect and principle of its business, Ooredoo has been able to deliver on its environmental, social, and corporate sustainability promises for 2023.



Fully Integrated Social Responsibility Program



Aligned with its societal commitment as an integral part of its business model, Ooredoo consistently delivered a positive impact on the community through a strategic array of initiatives and community engagements aimed at diverse segments.



Nationalization Program: In harmony with the national vision and its outlined agenda, Ooredoo distinguishes itself as a frontrunner among companies actively contributing to the increase in the national workforce percentage. The company has executed a spectrum of initiatives to foster the growth and employment of local talent. These encompass diverse programs, including support for national initiatives and projects, scholarships, and community care initiatives.



Empowering Youth and Supporting Young Talent



In terms of community involvement, Ooredoo has overseen and sponsored a series of impactful events throughout the year. Among these events is the ceremony honoring outstanding students in several Kuwaiti schools, showcasing Ooredoo's commitment to providing boundless support to the promising youth in Kuwait. The company has also sought to enhance cooperation with Kuwaiti universities, focusing on guiding and educating young people in the field of technology and communications.



The company has organized educational and informative conferences, such as the Kuwait Technical College Conference (Ktech 2023) and the Second Kuwait Digital Transformation Conference, reflecting its commitment to providing rich and useful experiences for the youth.

To strengthen ties with the promising youth, Ooredoo collaborated with Kuwait University to highlight young talents, provide necessary support, and offer diverse job opportunities in various fields.



With a focus on playing a vital role in developing a highly skilled Kuwaiti workforce, the company initiated the "O-Academy" training program tailored for young individuals in the telecommunications and technology sector. This program encompasses various instructional workshops, lectures, and hands-on practical experiences.



Creating a Balanced Work Environment and Fostering Inclusive Opportunities





Ooredoo has implemented a range of internal initiatives with the aim of improving communication, reinforcing connections among employees, and building stronger ties with customers. Notably, one such initiative involves the development of employees' skills in sign language communication. Additionally, Ooredoo has forged collaborations with organizations responsible for individuals with special needs, working towards their seamless integration into the workforce as valuable and equal contributors. It's worth highlighting that the company's commitment extends to supporting Ooredoo employees within branches, particularly in roles related to customer service for individuals with special needs.



Employee Development:



In the ever-evolving landscape of the telecommunications and technology industry, the imperative of enhancing workforce skills became increasingly apparent. Ooredoo, recognizing this need, was steadfast in its commitment to equip its employees with the essential educational tools and training programs necessary for their professional advancement. The company stood out for its robust investment in cultivating young national leaders, providing a spectrum of opportunities encompassing support, career progression, individual development plans, management and leadership development programs, as well as mentorship and guidance initiatives. These concerted efforts underscored Ooredoo's dedication to nurturing and retaining its top talents in this dynamic industry.



Inclusivity and Empowering Women:

Ooredoo is actively working to support and empower women within its organizational structure, striving to achieve equal opportunities for everyone and bolstering young leadership in the fields of technology and communications.



Awards and Accolades:

With a strong focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and cutting-edge digital technology, Ooredoo Kuwait marks the end of the year 2023 by garnering a series of prestigious awards and accolades, which adds to its record list of remarkable achievements. Ooredoo’s 2023 trophy case now includes:



 Best Loyalty and Rewards Program in the Middle East for “Nojoom”

 Lead Award: 'Outstanding 5G Industry Partnership' Award

 Asian Telecom Awards for Best Application

 Asian Telecom Awards for Best Website in Kuwait

 Bronze Stevie Award Best Application of the Year

 Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Information on the Website

 Silver Stevie Award for Innovation in Information in the Mobile App

 Gold Stevie Award for Creative Growth

 Recognized among Top 5 Sustainability Leaders in the Technology and Telecom by Forbes Middle East's Inaugural Sustainable 100 List



Furthermore, as a testament to its commitment to social responsibility, Ooredoo has utilized its tower to reflect and actively participate in the ongoing events in the country, seamlessly integrating the company into the fabric of society.

As we look ahead, Ooredoo Kuwait remains steadfast in its mission to empower Kuwait's future through innovative, customer-centric, and socially responsible initiatives. The year 2023 has been a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to being more than a telecom provider, but a catalyst for positive change in the lives of individuals and the broader community.





