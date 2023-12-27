Al Wakrah Municipality Unveils World's Largest Natural Flower Arrangement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Wakrah Municipality, yesterday inaugurated a natural flower arrangement that has been recorded as the largest in the world in the Guinness World Records.

The length of the bouquet is 6 metres, its diameter is 6 metres, and it consists of 5,564 local flower seedlings of the“Petunia” type, carefully selected and artistically coordinated in various colours.

The inauguration ceremony, organised by Al Wakrah Municipality in collaboration with Katara Cultural Village, took place in the Wisdom Square at Katara. It was attended by Engineer Mohamed Hassan Al Naimi, Director-General of Al Wakrah Municipality; Salem Saeed Al Muhannadi; Ambassador Mohammed Khamis Al Kuwari, and Saeed Ali Al Mari, a member of the municipal council. Representatives from Katara Cultural Village, including Mohammed Al Shahwani, head of the literature department, and Shahin Al Kuwari, head of the archives department, as well as municipal officials and a representative from the Guinness World Records, were also present, along with a crowd of visitors from Katara.

Engineer Mohamed Hassan Al Naimi, the Director-General of Al Wakrah Municipality, emphasised the importance of making the inauguration event sustainable, using an environmentally friendly irrigation system. After the event, flowers from the arrangement are planned to be distributed to visitors of the cultural village. This unique bouquet reflects the beauty and cultural diversity of Qatari nature, conveying a message to the world about Qatar's commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

He added that this achievement is not just a record but a clear message from Qatar to the world, indicating our commitment to preserving the environment with distinction and creativity. It is a gift from Al Wakrah Municipality to everyone, recognising their role in building a better future for our beloved country.

The achievement is part of the distinct accomplishments that Qatar has achieved. Efforts have contributed to the registration of several works in the Guinness World Records.