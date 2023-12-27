Mingzhu Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Mr. Jinlong Yang, CEO of MingZhu, commented, "While the broader economic environment remained challenged, with customers adjusting to demand fluctuations, our team was focused and worked to minimize the impact of the volatility where we could. Through our efforts, we were able to reduce operating expenses in the first six months of 2023, compared to the year ago period, enabling us to maintain a healthy balance sheet. Our longer-term business diversification strategy remains in place but has been slowed by a sluggish acquisition environment given higher interest rates and costs, including an 83% increase in our transportation costs, which served to depress our net income. We believe there are meaningful opportunities for further cost reductions in our operations and have made this a priority moving forward as we continue to adjust our business to the evolving market."

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by $4,239,764, or 7.0%, to $56.1 million from $60.3 million for the same period of last year.

Total operating expenses decreased by $1,430,036, or 2.4%, to $57.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $58.4 million for the same period of last year.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $805,636 compared to net income of $1,645,083 in the year ago period. The decrease in net income was primarily due to the lower revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a $4.3 million balance of cash, and an accounts receivable balance of $15.5 million. The balance of prepayment to suppliers totaled $10.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $7.3 million as of December 31, 2022, as the Company retrieved partial payments back from suppliers or received services and products.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ )

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit szygmz.

