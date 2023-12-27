Temperature Record In Bern - Spring Feeling On Christmas

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Español
(es)
Récord de temperatura en Berna - sensación primaveral en Navidad
In Bern, 13.5°C (56.3°F) were measured on Monday - a record. It has never been this warm in the federal city on Christmas day since measurements began in 1864.
In municipality of Bern-Belpmoos, the weather service Meteonews reported that the temperature reached 15°C at 4:10pm in the afternoon.
+October starts with record high temperatures in Switzerland
In general, temperatures on Monday in western Switzerland exceeded those in southern Switzerland. While 14.4°C were measured in canton Fribourg, the warmest temperatures measured in southern Switzerland was 14.3°C in the municipality Stabio, in canton Ticino, and 12.8°C in Biasca.
+Climate changeExternal link
Exceptionally high temperatures were also recorded at high altitudes on Christmas day. In Adelboden in the Bernese Oberland, for example, 14.4°C were measured at 1,350 metres above sea level.
