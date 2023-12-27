Kazakh Schoolchildren Embrace Russian Culture Through Interactive Workshops

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a vibrant cultural exchange, Kazakh schoolchildren delved into the world of Russian toys and amulets during engaging workshops led by two groups of dedicated volunteers, TV BRICS reported.. The ambassadors of the Russian language conducted classes in Kyzylorda, Shymkent, and Turkestan, introducing students to traditional crafts. This initiative, supported by Eurasia Today and TV BRICS, aimed to foster cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

The volunteers orchestrated masterclasses where schoolchildren in Kyzylorda were immersed in the art of traditional painting, offering them hands-on experience to explore their creative talents.

Tatyana Kudoyarova, the programme methodologist, expressed enthusiasm about Kyzylorda's inclusion in the programme, highlighting the region's unique characteristics.“Kyzylorda is an amazing new Kazakh region for our programme. More than 90% of the Kazakh-speaking population lives here, and yet there is a Sunday school at the Church of the Mother of God of Kazan, the Slavs Centre, there are Russian classes in schools, there is a department of Russian language and literature at the Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt Ata. Students, teachers and children have a huge interest in Russian representatives and Russian culture. Even those who study in Kazakh-language classes speak Russian very well.”

The cultural exchange extended to Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt Ata, where additional classes were organised. Mainura Buribayeva, the vice-rector for scientific work and international relations, underscored the significance of the scientific and educational expedition, proposing initiatives to strengthen cooperation between the Kazakhstani university and the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute.

In Shymkent, the volunteers were warmly received at the local city library named after Pushkin. Here, children learned to play spoons, delved into the world of Russian folk crafts, and were guided in crafting an amulet known as“Horse-fire.” Meanwhile, in Turkestan, schoolchildren immersed themselves in the technique of creating Russian toys.

As part of the comprehensive programme, Russian language ambassadors visited the Museum of Baikonur Cosmodrome History, providing an opportunity to learn intriguing facts about cosmonaut training and the remarkable achievements of the aerospace industry. The initiative served not only as a cultural exchange but also as an educational journey, enriching the perspectives of Kazakh students and fostering deeper connections between the two nations.