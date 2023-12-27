'What An Idea Sirji': Anand Mahindra's Witty Reply To User Asking ₹1 Lakh To Buy Mahindra Share

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his witty and engaging presence on X (formerly Twitter), once again gave a sarcastic reply to a social media user who requested ₹1 lakh in a funny post. The message went viral on the microblogging site.“Sir mujhe 1 lakh rs chaiye mahindra ka share kharidna ka liya (Sir, I need ₹1 lakh for buying Mahindra shares),” a Twitter user asked this, the chairman of Mahindra Group hilariously replied,“What an idea Sirji. Aapki himmat ke liye Taaliyaan! Poochne mein kya jaata hai? 😀”Since being posted, netizens posted various comments in a long thread of tweets.“Kya pata saamne wala kisi din mood me ho aur maan hi jaye....😌😌😌” a user wrote.
Another user said,“Sir, wo sirf aapke paise ko apne through route karna chahta hai, aapka Paisa aap hi ko Dene ki baat kar raha hai 🤣”“Bye the way sir, Share purchase k liye kitna amount chahiye hota hai?” the third user commented.
“This person's question reminds me of the teaching my First Manager gave in professional life at age 23, when I began my career and he was already an experienced, war hardened performer. He observed me indecisive & fearful at times...,” the fourth user said.
One more user wrote,“Like my father used to say, If you don't ask the odds of a no is 100%. But if you do it's reduced to 50%.”The current price of Mahindra & Mahindra is ₹1,668.35 with a three-year return of 134.87% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
