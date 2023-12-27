News agency declares ‘Borat award’ for diplomacy champion

(MENAFN) In a satirical twist, Politico European Union has bestowed the "Borat Award for Diplomacy" upon the European Union's foreign policy head, Josep Borrell, citing a history of what the outlet deems "diplomatic ineptitude" during his tenure. The Axel Springer-owned publication accused Borrell of frequently putting his foot in his mouth, describing him as someone who "never misses an opportunity to make gaffes."



The decision to honor Borrell with the "Borat Award" is rooted in his alleged tendency to make problematic off-the-cuff statements. The outlet highlighted instances such as Borrell's premature praise of Ecuador's presidential election as "peaceful" despite an assassination during the campaign and his February 2022 announcement that Brussels would send fighter jets to Ukraine, a commitment that materialized much later.



Politico European Union suggested that Borrell's perceived diplomatic shortcomings may have led to speculation in Madrid that he was banished rather than promoted to his role as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in December 2019.



The outlet accuses him of providing "daily reminders of his diplomatic ineptitude," including his criticism of Israel following the October 7 Hamas incursion and a miscommunication about the European Union's stance on the need for a ceasefire.



The tongue-in-cheek "Borat Award" takes its name from the character created by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his ex-Soviet, anti-Semitic caricature. Politico European Union did not reserve its critique solely for Borrell, also offering a backhanded acknowledgment to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the "best performance by a German pretending to be president of Europe." According to the outlet, Von der Leyen's attempts to wield power have been thwarted by Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel, who have allegedly encroached on her sphere of influence.



