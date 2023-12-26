Kuleba Explains Role Of Diplomats In Ensuring Joint Arms Production For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the issue of joint manufacture of weapons for Ukraine is responsible for making sure Ukraine's partners adopt the relevant political decisions to this end.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke on the air of the national telethon , Ukrinform reports.

"No one will produce anything anywhere, if no political decisions are made in these countries about the possibility, expediency, and importance of increasing (arms – ed.) production for Ukraine and jointly with Ukraine. In order for such decisions to pass, we need to engage the political level, that is, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we need to engage an even higher political level – President of Ukraine," said Kuleba.

Arms, drone: Zelensky holds Supreme CinC Staff meeting

He noted that Volodymyr Zelensky does deal with technical details on a daily basis but the topic of increasing the production of weapons systems and ammunition is constantly present in the theses for talks with other leaders and addresses.

"We are all doing our job so that all the necessary political and regulatory decisions are made in these countries. But as soon as they are approved, specific contracts, models of joint production, logistics, and technical standards are all to be dealt with by the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Strategic and Industrial Development," explained the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Ukraine Army's main short-term task to hold ground, inflict max damage on invaders

As reported, on September 29, Kyiv hosted the First International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC1), which brought together 252 companies from more than 30 countries that produce a full range of weapons, military equipment, and defense systems. The forum was co-organized by the Ministry of Strategic Industry, Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.