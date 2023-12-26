What is Stephenson 2-18? 7 things to know about this super-giant star

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Stephenson 2-18, a colossal red supergiant, captivates astronomers with its immense size, residing over 18,000 light-years away in the Scutum constellation. Discovered in 1987, this luminous giant, exceeding 200,000 times the Sun's brightness, offers a celestial spectacle

Stephenson 2-18, an immense red supergiant discovered in 1987, beckons from 18,000 light-years away, promising insights into stellar dynamics and a future supernova

Stephenson 2-18 is a red supergiant star located in the constellation Scutum. It is considered one of the largest stars known

The star is also extremely luminous, with a high intrinsic brightness. Its luminosity is believed to be over 200,000 times that of the Sun

Stephenson 2-18 is located at a considerable distance from Earth. It is generally considered to be around 18,000 light-years away

The star was discovered by American astronomer Albert F. J. Moffat in 1987

Stephenson 2-18 is in advanced stage of its evolution. It is a red supergiant, which means it has exhausted the hydrogen fuel in its core and has expanded to a large size

Given its advanced evolutionary stage, Stephenson 2-18 is expected to undergo a supernova explosion at some point in the future. When this will happen is uncertain

Studying massive stars like Stephenson 2-18 provides valuable insights into the life cycle of stars and the processes that govern their evolution