Suspense Over Lop Deepens In Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) Suspense over the appointment of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajasthan Assembly continues to deepen, with the Congress party maintaining silence in the matter.

While the Congress has already announced Leaders of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where elections results were announced at the same time as Rajasthan, the desert state awaits the LoP as the next Assembly session is scheduled to start on January 15.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot has been appointed as Chhattisgarh incharge, belying all speculation that he would be made the Rajasthan LoP.

Party leaders said that most probably, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be playing a bigger role in uniting the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha.

Hence, the burning question in Rajasthan is: Who will be the LoP?

Meanwhile, party workers said that it is clear that the factions which came out in the open in 2020 within the Congress still persist.

The Gehlot cadre has been successful in shunting out Pilot from Rajasthan and both the camps are trying to claim victory over the decision.

While the Pilot camp says that he will have dominance in one more state and will be back after serving Chhattisgarh for a couple of years, the Gehlot camp says that the veteran leader has been successful in sending Pilot to another state.

Amid all this, the question which remains unanswered is, why is the party delaying the announcement of the LoP?

Sources said that some leaders insist that present PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra will be LoP and a Brahmin face will be the state PCC President.

The Jat lobby has openly expressed resentment against the BJP and has not voted for the saffron party. So, the party wants Dotasra, a strong Jat face, to be the LoP so that this community stays loyal to the Congress in the Lok Sabha too.

Meanwhile, as the BJP has a Brahmin CM and state president, the Congress is contemplating bringing in a Brahmin face for the PCC president's post. Who that person will be, has become a billion dollar question, said party leaders.

