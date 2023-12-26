Fostering Media Literacy May Tackle Issues With Handling Digital Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The ability to recognise different types of media and comprehend
the messages they convey is referred to as media literacy. There
are text messages, memes, viral videos, social media, video games,
advertising, and other forms of communication. The convergence of
traditional media such as the press, television, and radio and new
technologies such as social networking, blogging, citizen
journalism, and online discussions characterizes today's media. But
all media has one thing in common: it was created by someone. It
was also created for a reason. Understanding why is the foundation
of media literacy.
Anyone can now easily create media in the digital age. We don't
always know who made something, why they made it, or whether it's
trustworthy. The complex and ever-changing media landscape has the
potential to benefit citizens by increasing inclusiveness,
diversity, and participation; however, it also has drawbacks such
as uneven access, misinformation, copyright issues, and exposure to
harmful content.
A free and independent media is widely regarded as essential to
good governance, especially in promoting state effectiveness,
responsiveness, and accountability. As governments seek to address
a variety of digital-age issues, media or digital literacy is
frequently cited as a solution, in part because it is far less
controversial than attempting to regulate the internet.
Let us take a step back before advocating for media literacy as
a solution to the latest socio-technological problems. This means
we need to define the problem and determine what role media or
digital technologies play in it. We may even request a theory of
change to clarify how the various components of a potential
solution are expected to interact. What about a responsible
organization-whether local, national, or international-tasked with
coordinating all of these actions and evaluating the results?
Then, we need to identify all the other players so that we can
articulate which part of the solution media literacy may provide
and what others will contribute-regulators, policymakers, civil
society organisations, and the media themselves-avoiding the
tendency to blame media educators for the entire problem.
According to the World Bank's Communication for Governance and
Accountability Program, media literacy assists citizens in becoming
informed, engaging in the public sphere to effect change, and
demanding good governance and accountability. Citizens must be able
to access, analyse, evaluate, and create media content in an
increasingly complex media landscape. We might also further expect
and demand that the other players incorporate media literacy
expectations into their policies, so that all organisations shaping
the digital environment share the task of explaining their
operations to the public and providing user-friendly accountability
mechanisms.
A fundamental principle of the governance reform agenda is to
build more effective and responsive states that are accountable to
their citizens; free, pluralistic, and independent media systems
can play an important role in this process of giving access to
independent media to the citizens. This access is critical for
improving trust among citizens, the media, and the state, as well
as for implementing and maintaining the governance agenda. As
maintaining this reform between the aforementioned players could be
hard to balance, learning and teaching media literacy is difficult.
Nonetheless, media literacy is an important skill in the digital
age because it teaches not only how to engage with media but also
how to engage with society through media. Citizens must acquire the
critical abilities and necessary communicative skills to
participate actively and meaningfully in a democratic public
sphere-the space where free and equal citizens come together to
discuss and debate current affairs. This informed public debate,
fueled by media literacy, has the potential to engage citizens as
active stakeholders in governance reforms.
Azerbaijan has also attempted to improve media literacy through
active engagement in the implementation of this strategy. A media
literacy conference has begun in Baku as part of the Media Literacy
Week organised by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. Nearly 500 young people attended the conference.
Speaking at the conference, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of
the Media Development Agency, stated that in the modern era, as we
face a rapidly increasing information flow, developing the proper
skills to determine the reliability of information in society is
becoming one of the key factors for the development of the national
media landscape and the promotion of long-term socio-cultural
development throughout the country.
According to him, the current abundance of information, as well
as the challenge that society faces in determining the objectivity
of information, necessitate the development of media-literate
consumers, as well as consistent steps towards increasing the
effective performance of the media's professional function.
Finally, as mentioned by the executive director, we need to
consider the effectiveness of the media. What does effectiveness
look like? Is it citizens being kind to one another online,
behaving nicely, and being orderly? Or is it citizens who are
deliberating, debating, and even disagreeing? Citizens who use
digital media to express themselves, organise themselves, and
demand to be heard? I believe it should be both. People need to be
heard in a respectful manner and express themselves freely in a
digital democratic environment. This necessitates change not only
on the part of citizens but also on the part of policymakers. We
shouldn't just ask whether people trust the media or the
government. We should also ask whether the media trusts the people
and allows them to express themselves freely and respectfully in
various situations, and whether governments, related authorities,
and civic bodies trust the people, treat them with respect, listen
to what they have to say, and strive to create a free and open
digital environment in which all participants are free to express
their thoughts and concerns in a respectful manner.
