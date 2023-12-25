Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding Photos: Actor Shares His Nikah Ceremony Pics Capturing Entire 'Khan' Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan recently revealed some fantastic photos from his Nikah ceremony, showing the entire family glowing with love and joy. Accompanying the post, Arbaaz captioned, "It's you. It's me. It's us."

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 24. Close family members and friends attended the quite gathering, providing a warm and personable environment.

The celebratory occasion has made ripples on the internet, owing to many touching photos and videos that capture the momentous moments.

To add to the festivities, Arbaaz, the groom, turned to social media to share new images from the nikah ceremony, delighting well-wishers and admirers.

Arbaaz Khan recently took to Instagram to reveal new photos from his nikah ceremony. One of the photographs portrays a lovely moment when a Qazi officiates the nikah and the bride and groom laugh joyfully.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Arbaaz's parents, as well as his brother Salman Khan, son Arhaan Khan, and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, are all featured in the photo, all smiling.

Some images show the complete family assembled for a happy family shot. The family portrait features Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Helen, and others in addition to those in the first shot.

The photos also show the groom smiling with the bride and his kid. Accompanying the post, Arbaaz captioned, "It's you. It's me. It's us."