Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Calls Her Eviction 'Injustice' And 'Unfair'

'It feels horrible when you come out not to vote but to breach the rules. It is really wrong to suffer when it is not your fault. This is something that has happened to me. Power should not be concentrated in the hands of a single individual. This is a massive show on a massive platform. A large group of people work together to achieve a common goal. It is not appropriate if this goal is not met and you are disappointing their expectations. This is an injustice and unfairness,' Aishwarya told the journalists. Aishwarya Sharma, of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein fame, was the most recent Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be evicted. Aishwarya recently spoke to the media about her experience on the reality show. She also blamed Isha Malviya for her departure from the programme, calling the choice 'unfair'.



'You can see with whom Isha was living. She has become Ankita Lokhande's chamchi. I had become a threat to Isha because I had nominated her. But it is okay,' Sharma further added

Aishwarya was also quizzed about her husband, Neil Bhatt's, performance in the Bigg Boss 17 house. 'Neil should speak up. In this game as well as in general. He will not get weak in any way. He yelled at Isha after I left. My departure deeply wounds him. He had not anticipated this. I couldn't go since I was breaking the rules. I am a highly disciplined young lady. 'I completed all of my tasks on time,' Aishwarya said.



'She is a flop. She follows her husband's orders. When questioned about her in-house rival and TV star Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma remarked, "There is nothing of one's own; whatever Vicky says, she does."

