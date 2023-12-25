Kamaal R Khan Claims To Be Arrested At Mumbai Airport, Blames Salman Khan Deletes Post Later

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, who loves to remain in headlines claimed that he was arrested by Mumbai India. As per a post, which is now deleted from his official X handle, KRK said that he was going to Dubai for New Year celebrations when Mumbai Police arrested him from the airport in a 2016 case. The actor said that film star Salman Khan blamed him for the failure of his recent film Tiger 3 and in case he dies in prison, know that it is a murder.“I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, So you all should know that it's a murder. And you all know, who is responsible!,” KRK said in a post on X.

KRK tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several media channels with his post. The post was later deleted from his official handle cases on KRKThe actor remains in the headlines for his disrespectful remarks against fellow actors and other celebrities in the film industry. This is not the first time KRK has been arrested, as in 2020 the actor was picked up by Mumbai Police for making some derogatory remarks against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.\"He (KRK) came into Bollywood with a movie named 'Deshdrohi' and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behavior and spreading hatred in all spheres of life,\" the complaint against KRK said.\"After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking crap about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also,\" it added.



