Amber Heard Has Less Than 30 Minutes Of Screen Time In New ‘Aquaman’ Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Amber Heard has a small amount of screen time in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. The Hollywood actress is believed to have 20 minutes of screen time.

Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson take centre stage in the film, reports co'. Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Nicole Kidman are also in the mix.

The movie is a sequel to Aquaman's 2018 debut and follows Black Manta (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen) as he wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force.

Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis.

As per co', setting aside their differences, they join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.

According to Business Insider, Amber shows up for a few action sequences but is ultimately largely removed from the main plot despite her and Jason Mamoa's characters sharing a child together, who is a main part of the plot.

The set of 'Aquaman 2' was reportedly a very hostile place for Amber Heard, with bombshell therapy documents claiming her co-star Jason Momoa fought to have her fired from the film. The actress has alleged Jason would turn up drunk to filming and dressed like Johnny Depp amid her explosive defamation trial with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor.

--IANS

aa/dan