Three Friends From Gujarat Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 25 (IANS) Three friends from Gujarat lost their lives and one sustained serious injuries while returning after visiting Tanot Mata Temple in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, when their car collided with an unknown vehicle due to dense fog on Monday.

The accident was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed. All four men got trapped in the car. Passersby had to to struggle to somehow take out the youths from the mangled car.

The incident took place on National Highway-68 near Dhorimanna Bor Toll Plaza in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Police were scanning CCTVs around the incident site to trace the unknown vehicle.

Police officials said, "At around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, Vishnu Bhai (49), son of Raman Patel; Jitin (48), son of Giridhar Patel; Vishnu (50), son of Prahlad Bhai Patel, and Jignesh Kumar (50), son of Chandu Suthar Tanot, were returning to Gujarat by car after having 'darshan' of Mata. One kilometer before Bor toll plaza, their car was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

"Local people took the four men to Dhorimanna Hospital where the doctor declared three dead. All three were residents of Ahmedabad. The fourth passenger, Vishnu Bhai (49), who was seriously injured, was referred to the district hospital of Deesa (Gujarat) after first aid. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary. Post-mortem will be done after the arrival of family members."

According to the police, the car collided with a big vehicle due to dense fog in the morning.“The bonnet of the car was blown off. The vehicle with which the car collided is being searched for and how the accident occurred is being investigated. The cameras installed at the toll plaza are being checked,” they said.

