Azerbaijan's GL To Collaborate With Baker Hughes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
GL, Azerbaijan's first private energy company, through its
subsidiary GL Technical Services (GLTS), has signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with one of the world's leading industrial
services providers, Baker Hughes, Azernews reports.
This enables GLTS to gain access to advanced technology and
enhance the competence of its people to world-class industry
standards to address operational challenges such as oil and gas
production growth, cost optimisation, and operational
efficiency.
Baker Hughes is a global energy technology company that provides
solutions to customers in the energy sector and other industries
around the world. Drawing on a century of experience doing business
in more than 120 countries and providing innovative technologies
and services, Baker Hughes is driving energy progress by making
energy safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the
planet.
Founded in November 2022, GLTS is committed to technological
excellence and is fast becoming a key player in Azerbaijan's
dynamic energy sector by providing innovative solutions and
services. With state-of-the-art technology, GLTS aims to become one
of the key regional players in the energy technology sector.
GLTS has advanced technical capabilities in the field of
geophysical surveys, including US-made mobile lifts for geophysical
and well logging operations, equipment and systems for a wide range
of services, and advanced technology solutions that provide
high-precision data acquisition.
The company recently acquired the latest state-of-the-art
workover rigs, including four 60-tonne 350-hp rigs and one
100-tonne 550-hp rig, making GLTS one of the important players in
the workover industry in Azerbaijan.
At the MoU signing ceremony in Baku, GL CEO Asif Zeynalov said
the cooperation with Baker Hughes is a strategically important step
for GLTS, which in turn will provide access to global advanced
technologies and create an opportunity to become a regional
player.
"I am very pleased with this collaboration, which underlines
GL's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the
energy sector," said Asif Zeynalov.
In his remarks, Samir Alasgarov, Baker Hughes director for the
Caspian region, said the following: "With Baker Hughes On-Demand
Solutions, we can engage with our partner through ABM (Alternative
Business Model) to lay the foundation for new and meaningful
co-operation and ensure GL and Baker Hughes work together to
harness modern capabilities and utilise shared resources as
required."
Note that GL has oil and gas operations in five fields in
Azerbaijan: Kursangi and Garabaghli in the Salyan region,
Buzovna-Mashtaga, Gala, and Zira in the Absheron Peninsula. GL's
business portfolio includes Salyan Oil Limited, Taghiyev Operating
Company, and GL Technical Services, which provides a range of
services to the oil and gas industry.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107654610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.