Tata Steel Receives 9 Awards In The Five Star Rating Category For Its Coal Mines

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 21, 2023: Tata Steel has been honored with a Five Star Rating Awards for its exceptional performance in coal mining. The company's underground coal mines, including four collieries in Jharia, and its opencast mines in West Bokaro, received these prestigious awards. All of Tata Steel's mines have been consistently rated 5 stars in the Annual Rating of Coal Mines in India for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22.



The Star Rating Awards were presented on December 20, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, during the Star Rating Award Ceremony 2023. The awards were presented by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon`ble Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, in recognition of Tata Steel's exemplary performance. Sanjay Rajoria, General Manager of Jharia Division, Tata Steel, along with other senior officials of Tata Steel, received the awards on behalf of the company.



In the underground mining category, Sijua Colliery from Jharia Division secured the 1st prize for all three assessment years, while Jamadoba Colliery received the 2nd prize for the year 2020-21. Additionally, Digwadih Colliery was awarded the 1st prize for the year 2019-20, and Bhelatand Amalgamated Colliery secured the 2nd and 3rd prizes for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. In the opencast mining category, Quarry AB coal mine from West Bokaro Division received the 1st prize for the year 2021-22.



Expressing his happiness on receiving the awards, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, said, â€œWe are honoured to receive these coveted awards for our coal mines. Tata Steel's consistent recognition in the five-star category reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence in operations and outstanding performance across its mining operations.â€



Star Ratings are awarded on a scale from Five Star to No Star, evaluating each mineâ€TMs achievements holistically. Coal mines are evaluated under three categories: Underground Mines (UG), Opencast Mines (OC) and Mixed Mines. The rating is given for each parameter, and the sum of the maximum points of all applicable parameters, as well as the sum of scored points, is calculated. Mines scoring between 91% and 100% receives a five-star rating.



The Star Rating Award has become a catalyst, fostering interest and engagement across the coal mining sector, demonstrating a collective commitment to excellence and responsibility. The star rating policy marks a pivotal turning point in India's coal mining sector, driving continuous improvement, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring adherence to the highest safety and environmental standards for a sustainable future.

