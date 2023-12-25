Britain Will Station Warship Off The Coast Of Guyana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A British
warship will be stationed off the coast of Guyana.
"Financial Times" newspaper wrote about it, Trend reports.
A spokesman for the British Ministry of Defense said that the
patrol boat "Trent" will be sent by London to South America as a
show of support for the former British colony, which faces the
territorial claims of Venezuela.
According to the newspaper, the "Trent", armed with cannons and
machine guns, is mainly used in counter-terrorism exercises, and
also participates in anti-piracy and anti-smuggling operations.
The staff of "Trent" consists of 65 people. A helicopter can
also land on the ship's deck.
