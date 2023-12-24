D-Central Technologies Announces Customization Options For Bitaxe And Minibit And A Charitable Initiative With OSMU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5 Minibits powered by Bitaxe, side by side, in different colors

D-Central Introduces Custom Bitaxe & MiniBit Series, Pledges $10 to OSMU for Each Sale in 2024.

- Jonathan, CEO of D-Central TechnologiesLAVAL, QC, CANADA, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- D-Central Technologies , a vanguard in the Bitcoin mining industry, has not only expanded the realm of personalization in Bitcoin mining hardware with its latest customization options for the Bitaxe and MiniBit series but also announced a notable charitable initiative for 2024. For every Bitaxe product sold in 2024, D-Central will make a $10 remittance to Open Source Miners United (OSMU), supporting the growth and development of open-source mining initiatives.The addition of extensive customization options for the Bitaxe and MiniBit series is a testament to D-Central's commitment to innovation and customer-centric design. By offering a diverse array of aesthetic and functional customizations, D-Central is setting new standards in the industry.Bitaxe Series: Now available in vibrant PCB colors (Green, Black, Purple, Blue) and a variety of stand colors (Black, Gray, White, Orange, Red, Green, Blue), along with versatile PSU options ('No PSU', 'NA 5V 4A', 'EU 5V 4A'), the Bitaxe series is at the forefront of customizable mining technology.MiniBit Series: The MiniBit 1397 and MiniBit 1366, characterized by their compact and efficient design, now feature shell colors across a spectrum (Black, Gray, White, Orange, Red, Green, Blue) and adaptable PSU options, offering unparalleled personalization.Supporting the Open Source Mining CommunityIn a move that underscores D-Central's dedication to the broader Bitcoin mining community and open-source initiatives, the company has pledged to donate $10 for every Bitaxe product sold in 2024 to OSMU. This contribution will aid in fostering innovation and collaboration within the open-source mining sector, furthering the development of accessible and efficient mining solutions.D-Central: A Synonym for Technological Excellence and Community EngagementD-Central Technologies continues to lead the way in providing state-of-the-art, user-centric Bitcoin mining solutions. This commitment to innovation is matched by a strong sense of social responsibility, as evidenced by the partnership with OSMU. D-Central's initiative reflects a deep understanding of the integral role of community and open-source projects in the advancement of Bitcoin mining technology.Global Accessibility and Competitive PricingD-Central's expansion of shipping options and commitment to competitive pricing ensures that these innovative and customizable mining solutions are accessible globally. This strategy reinforces D-Central's mission to make Bitcoin mining more inclusive and widespread.For more information on the customization options, the Bitaxe and MiniBit series, and D-Central's charitable initiatives, please visit D-Central Technologies.

