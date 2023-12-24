Honeyprint Lights Up Spaces With Personalized Smells Like... Candle

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Honeyprint a beloved stationery shop on Etsy, is excited to announce the launch of its popular "Smells Like..." candle with a new twist: personalized messages!

Customers can now choose from a variety of scents and add a special message to the label making it truly one-of-a-kind. Whether it's a heartfelt message for a loved one, a funny inside joke for a friend, or a special touch for a gift basket, the possibilities are endless.

"Candles are a wonderful way to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, and we believe that adding a personalized touch can make them even more meaningful," says Tamecka Sandifer, owner of Honeyprint. "We're thrilled to offer this new customization option and can't wait to see the creative messages people come up with."

The "Smells Like..." line features a variety of popular scents, including:



Blackberry Vanilla

Cranberry Prosecco

Pumpkin Spice

White Birch

Golden Harvest Fragrance Free

Customizing a "Smells Like..." candle is easy:



Choose your favorite scent.

Add your personalized message. Add the candle to your cart.

With its variety of scents and customizable options, the "Smells Like..." candle is perfect for any occasion. Orders can be placed directly on Honeyprint's Etsy shop at .