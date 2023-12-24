EU agrees to USD130M financial aid package to bolster Palestinian Authority's operations

(MENAFN) The European Commission has formally approved a financial aid package amounting to 118 million euros, equivalent to USD130 million, aimed at bolstering the Palestinian Authority's operations and initiatives. This aid disbursement is primarily earmarked to cover essential expenditures such as salaries and pensions for civil service employees stationed in the West Bank.



Additionally, the funding will facilitate the provision of social allowances targeting families grappling with financial hardships within the region. Furthermore, a segment of the financial assistance will be allocated to defray the costs associated with medical transfers to hospitals located in East Jerusalem, ensuring continued access to vital healthcare services for Palestinian residents.



Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, emphasized the European Union's steadfast commitment to extending support to the Palestinian Authority over the long haul. In a formal statement, von der Leyen articulated, “Our engagement transcends immediate financial assistance. We remain actively engaged in discussions concerning a more expansive aid package slated for the medium term, envisaged for the forthcoming year.



The objective of this extended support framework is to foster economic resilience and reinforce political stability across both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.” She further elaborated that these endeavors would be pursued diligently as soon as the prevailing conditions on the ground permit, operating within the broader international ambit focused on revitalizing and actualizing the two-state solution for the region.

