‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative Committee successfully concludes ‘Flamenco Night’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 22 December 2023 - The ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative successfully concluded its ‘Flamenco Night’ at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. The event drew a large number of Flamenco audience, along with enthusiasts of all forms of cultural and artistic endeavours.



The Flamenco Night, led by the distinguished Ana Morales, aimed to honour the Andalusian heritage as a symbol of coexistence, communication, and the advancement of peace values. Recipient of multiple international awards, Ana is regarded as one of the most prominent and accomplished individuals in this ancient Spanish art, and is among the world's leading contemporary artists. The ceremony was an accurate portrayal of the UAE's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and communication among individuals from diverse cultures.



"The ‘Flamenco Night’ was a magnificent evening of Andalusian art and singing, uniting some of the most prominent cultures and civilizations. And we believe in the significance of the Andalusian heritage as an inspiring model for coexistence and collaboration, as well as a means of consolidating the foundations for peace among people. The initiative also underscored the country's dedication to fostering cultural exchange and communication among individuals from various cultures, thereby helping to strengthen the historical and cultural connections between the UAE and Spain," said H.E. Mohammed Al-Murr, Chairman of the 'Andalusia: History and Civilization' Initiative Committee.



The ‘Flamenco Night’ is part of the Art and Music programs of ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative launched by the United Arab Emirates. The project sought to highlight Andalusia's Arab civilization, while highlighting the values of coexistence and tolerance that came to the forefront in that particular historic setting. In addition to encouraging deeper ties and drawing attention to the shared connections between the UAE and Spain, the event aimed to honour Andalusia's rich cultural, artistic, and civilisational legacy.



By showcasing the unique Andalusian civilization model as a prime illustration of intercultural coexistence and tolerance, the initiative served as a cultural bridge connecting the UAE and Spain. The UAE's standing as the centre of cultural exchange in the region is further cemented by events like ‘Flamenco Night,’ thus reinforcing the nation's harmonious artistic and cultural environment.





