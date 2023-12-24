Borrel says refusing Russian energy cost EU great losses

(MENAFN) The European Union's decision to reduce its dependency on Russian energy in the wake of the Ukraine conflict might have come at a considerable cost, according to Josep Borrell, the bloc's top diplomat. Speaking at a geopolitical summit organized by Le Grand Continent journal, Borrell acknowledged the remarkable speed with which the European Union unified its response to the hostilities in Ukraine, successfully reducing its energy reliance on Moscow from approximately 40 percent of total consumption at the onset of the conflict.



While this move was perceived as a significant diplomatic achievement, Borrell conceded that the European Union encountered unforeseen challenges as a result of its energy policy. The top diplomat highlighted the economic consequences, with increased prices and interest rates impacting the region's economy. Borrell noted that the European Union paid a political price, being compelled to purchase gas at higher prices from various global sources, potentially trading one dependency for another.



In March 2022, the European Union unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at liberating itself from Russian fossil fuels "well before 2030." This initiative involved a strategic shift towards greater reliance on renewable energy sources, reduced consumption, and exploration of alternative energy options. However, Borrell's remarks raise questions about the practical implications of this ambitious plan and the intricate geopolitical considerations at play.



The article delves into the complexities of the European Union's energy strategy, exploring the economic and political repercussions of reducing ties with Russia. It examines the broader implications for the European Union's energy security, its diplomatic relationships, and the challenges faced in establishing alternative sources. Additionally, Borrell's acknowledgment of the trade-offs and unintended consequences prompts a critical analysis of the European Union's energy policy decisions in the context of global geopolitics.



