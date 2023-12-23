World's Richest Christmas Lottery Gives Away More Than $4.4 Million In Spain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spain's iconic annual Christmas lottery kicked off Friday,
rewarding winners across several regions with its €4 million ($4.4
million) prize, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
El Gordo, or“The Fat One,” is celebrated yearly on Dec. 22.
The draw features school children singing the winning numbers in
a ceremony at the Madrid Royal Theater. Traditionally, the ceremony
lasts around four hours. But the ceremony broke tradition this year
and surpassed its four-hour mark.
The lucky number for the top prize was 88008. Winners who bought
a €20 ticket with the coveted number each won €400,000.
The bulk of Gordo-winning tickets were sold in Madrid, while
additional tickets were sold in Jaen, Ecija and Seville in the
southern region.
Other winning tickets were sold to Valencia, Balearic Islands,
Murcia, A Coruna, Caceres, Teruel, Toledo, Granada, Zaragoza,
Salamanca, Las Palmas, Lleida, Tarragona, Guipuzcoa, Castellon,
Avila, Badajoz, Almeria, Navarra, Alicante, Lugo, Malaga, among
others.
The draw is a significant event in Spain, as millions queue at
lottery booths hoping to win the grand prize.
With cash awards distributed nationwide, the lottery is intended
for as many individuals as possible to win or, at the very least,
break even.
The government established the first El Gordo lottery in 1812 to
collect funds for soldiers battling Napoleon's armies.
Today, it continues to boost the state's coffers, as tax
collectors are entitled to 20% of winnings beyond €40,000.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.