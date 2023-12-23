'Subtleness Over Being Dramatic' - Shubhangi Atre's Fashion Mantra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', has spoken up on a common fashion mistake that people commit.

The actress feels that fashion is a personal style statement, and the most important thing one should focus on is that the clothes bring out the personality of a person.

She said,“A common mistake is following a trend and picking up something that you may not be comfortable wearing or does not reflect your personality or style. I prefer subtleness over being dramatic. Also, depending on the fabric or intricacy of the design, one should choose the right makeup or accessories. This year, I will go wearing a black metallic mini dress, avoiding heavy jewellery and makeup."

She added,“But when wearing something metallic, a smoky look with elegant jewellery and bright lipstick brings out a dramatic appearance. Go for long earrings or fun necklaces for party wear, and keep the make-up nude."

She also spoke about her favourite type of clothing, saying,“I enjoy wearing comfortable clothes yet enhance my look. It also depends on the occasion. My idea is never to overdress but to be elegant and subtle. Salwaar Kameez and sarees are my favourite Indian attire.

"These outfits never go out of fashion. They are versatile, elegant, classy, and known for their intricate designs and drapes. So, they are comfortable and beautiful at the same time and enhance a woman's personality and beauty."

The actress continued,“I have a good saree collection for every occasion in my wardrobe, accumulated over the years during my travels across the country. Even in my show &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, I wear a lot of sarees, which fulfils my saree obsession and gets me to choose my collection for Angoori Bhabi's look.

"It is a win-win situation. But speaking of days when I am not shooting or going out, I prefer comfortable clothing like loose fit t-shirts, pyjamas and shorts. Especially in the summertime, shorts are a must."

Talking about her choice of colours, she said,“Honestly, I feel blessed that most colours suit me well. So I never have to think so much about a particular colour. I choose colours based on many things, such as occasion, something that complements my skin tone and body type, and how well it brings out my personality."

“I wear most colours, but I choose accordingly. If I am attending a party, I prefer wearing bright and vibrant colours to set the party mood, but if I am vacationing, I'll go for fun patterns, and for daily wear, I will choose light and pastel colours," she added.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

