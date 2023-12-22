Solutions To All Problems Of Society In Gita: HM Amit Shah

He was addressing a gathering at the Sant Sammelan after visiting the International Gita Festival here in Haryana.

The home minister said after 75 years of independence, many seers and mahatmas have revived the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita.“I have met many scholars around the world, and all believe that solutions to all the problems of the whole world lie in the Gita's message,” he said“We are sitting here on the holy land of Kurukshetra. More than 5,000 years ago, Lord Krishna also gave the message of the Gita to Arjun,” Shah said, referring to the Mahabharata.

Solutions to problems of people and society as well as the nation and the world lie in the message of the Gita, he said.

The minister said that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his desire to hold the Gita festival, and since 2016, this festival is being organised at an international level. Assam is the partner state of the festival this year, he said.

The message of the Gita should reach every corner of the country and the world, Shah said and added that for the past seven years, the festival is being successfully organised.

The BJP comes out with its poll manifesto with the belief that the country's great culture should always be taken forward, he said. Policies were decided by keeping the country's great culture as a guide, Shah said.

He also spoke about the scrapping of Article 370 and said its abrogation enabled the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union.

Referring to past BJP manifestos, Shah highlighted that the party always said that the Ram temple should be built and the practice of instant triple talaq be ended.

In Modi's tenure, he said, the construction of the Ram temple (in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya) started and now the consecration of Lord Ram's idol will take place

on January 22.

He also talked about the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Mahakal Lok corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, and the inauguration of the Mata Sharda Devi temple in Kashmir. The home minister also highlighted the installation of the 'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.

“I am happy that seers sitting here have dedicated their lives to guiding society,” he said in his address at the sammelan. Shah also said he has seen many ups and downs in life, but the teachings of the Gita have always guided him.

“I have seen many ups and downs, but as my mother taught me the Gita in my childhood, I never experienced any disappointment and pain,” he said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, yoga guru Ramdev and Swami Gyananand Maharaj among others were present on the occasion.



