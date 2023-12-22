Christmas 2023: 6 Ways To Celebrate Festive Season With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Christmas celebrations 2023: As the holiday season is here and Christmas is just days away, many travellers are already on their vacation. Tourists are spread throughout India during this time, primarily in the north when snowfall transforms Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh into a winter wonderland. However, many still have no plans and some just like to celebrate Christmas at home Read: Christmas 2023: Five travel destinations to enjoy long weekend in DecemberSo here are some awesome ideas to celebrate Christmas at home.1. Decorate your home: To get the vibe of the festival, setting and decorating the Christmas tree is the number one task that needs to be ticked off. Christmas trees are available in the local market in all sizes, from 1 feet to 7 feet depending on your choice. You can decorate them with bells, stars, and fairy lights.

Also Read: COVID-19 to play spoilsport ahead of Christmas, New Year? THESE states have issued advisories for revellers2. Invite Friends, and Family at home: Festivals are incomplete without meeting your friends and family. Simple family gatherings and chatting over lunch or dinner make a great Christmas plan Read: Christmas gift for women: Choose from range of gifts for this holiday season3. Potluck: With friends and family over, pressure rises as to what to prepare for lunch or dinner. Potluck is the best solution to simplify menu ideas as just one person won't have to think about the menu. Some members can arrange for the alcohol if any, while some can take care of the starter, some can arrange for the main course and others for desserts. Here are some of the food ideas for the house party: Noodles, Pasta, Nachos, Chicken Ghee Roast, Mutton/Chicken Biryani, Chicken or Mutton cutlet, French Fries, Burgers, Chicken Lollipop, Caramel Custard, Milk Pudding, Plum Cake etcAlso Read: Top 7 Christmas gift ideas: Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G and other smartphones4. Games and Karaoke night: Games like Tambola, Sequence, Poker, Dumb Charades, and Jenga can be played to add a fun element to the party. Apart from gaming, you can also jam with your loved ones and sing along to classic party songs.5. Movie marathon: There is something about Christmas movies, it's cheerful and full of hope. Here are some of the famous Christmas movies to watch out for: Home Alone, Last Christmas, Serendipity, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street, and Die Hard, among others. Pro Tip: Rent a projector to get a feel of a home theatre.6. Make a reel: In this era of social media, where it is all posting on Instagram, creating a reel with your friends and family will be something to cherish for a lifetime.

