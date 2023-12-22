               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Practical Exercises In Sniper Rifle Shooting Performs By Servicemen


12/22/2023 10:10:10 AM

Asim Aliyev Read more

In accordance with the training plan of the current year, practical shooting exercises were carried out on shooting from sniper rifles, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

After delivering the safety rules to the servicemen, they fulfilled the required standards on taking the firing position and putting the weapon into combat mode.

Snipers professionally fulfilled the tasks on detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets following the precise targeting rules.

The main objective of the training exercises is to increase the level of readiness of servicemen, to further improve their practical skills and firing abilities.

