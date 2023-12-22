Practical Exercises In Sniper Rifle Shooting Performs By Servicemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In accordance with the training plan of the current year,
practical shooting exercises were carried out on shooting from
sniper rifles, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan
Defense Ministry.
After delivering the safety rules to the servicemen, they
fulfilled the required standards on taking the firing position and
putting the weapon into combat mode.
Snipers professionally fulfilled the tasks on detecting and
destroying imaginary enemy targets following the precise targeting
rules.
The main objective of the training exercises is to increase the
level of readiness of servicemen, to further improve their
practical skills and firing abilities.
