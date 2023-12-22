Air Defense Destroys 24 Out Of 28 Shahedes At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on December 22, 2023, Russian occupation forces attacked with 28 Shahed attack drones from the areas of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of combat operations, 24 Shahedes were shot down within the Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions," the statement said.

Border guards show how they downedat night in Mykolaiv region

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As reported, the Air Force warned of several groups of enemy drones over Ukraine.