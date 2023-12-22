Baku Hosts Conference: Dialogues On Decolonization

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku hosts the international conference "Dialogues on
Decolonization: Legacy, Challenges and Development", Azernews reports.
The event was organised by the Parliamentary Network of the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the
Youth Organisation of the Non-Aligned Movement.
The main goal of the conference is to create a platform for
solving this global problem.
Rustam Mahmudov, representative of the NAM Parliamentary
Network, opened the event with an introductory speech. He noted
that during the years when Azerbaijan chaired the Non-Aligned
Movement, great attention was paid to the fight against
colonialism.
According to R. Mahmudov, many countries in the world suffered
from colonial policy, and this problem continues in the 21st
century: "Azerbaijan paid special attention to the problem of
decolonization during the 4 years of its chairmanship.
Unfortunately, many countries are still suffering from it." France
is one of the states continuing colonial policies.
He also recalled that within the framework of Azerbaijan's
chairmanship of the National Assembly, important initiatives were
realised, in particular international conferences.
MP Tural Ganjaliyev also spoke at the conference.
MP Tural Ganjaliyev emphasized in his speech that
"neocolonialism and its consequences pose a serious threat to
international relations and international law. France, as a former
colonial power, using the tools of neocolonialism, exploits and
carries out illegal trade of resources belonging to indigenous
peoples".
According to T. Ganjaliyev, Azerbaijan has an experience of
struggle against colonization, which he would like to share -
common history and experience with those peoples who were also
enslaved by foreign domination, suffered from the policy of
colonialism.
