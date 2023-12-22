(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Lekki, Lagos Dec 21, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

MARK WILLIAMS, AKA MACO SPAKO:

A Fast-Rising Independent Artiste with an Electrifying Stage Presence and Inspirational Music

Mark Williams, professionally known as Maco Spako, has emerged as a remarkable talent in the music industry. Born on July 5th, 1985, in Ijora Badia, Lagos, Nigeria, Maco Spako has carved his niche as a versatile musician, songwriter, and singer, captivating audiences with his electrifying stage performances.

Maco Spako, a father of two adorable kids, Sonia (born in 2005) and Kelvin (born in 2009), has faced life's challenges head-on. Tragically, he lost his baby mama on June 14th, 2012, profoundly impacting his journey. However, he channeled his emotions and experiences into his music, creating inspiring and motivating songs.

His musical journey began in 2008, three years after the birth of his first daughter, Sonia. However, his remarkable talent and street recognition gained prominence when he released the hit track "Fona Hun Mi," a refix of the famous "Bow Down" by Nigerian artist Timaya.

Maco Spako's music can be described as a fusion of Afro-pop Afro-fusion with a reggae influence. He draws inspiration from a plethora of established Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Duncan Mighty, Falz, Patoranking, Teni, 9ice, Tiwa Savage, Tuface, Timaya, Buju, Olamide, Bellashumurda, and even some of the legendary old-school artists like Paul Play Dairo, Black Magic, Klint Da Drunk, Mr. Raw, Dagrin, Shank, Endia, among others.

Beyond his musical prowess, Maco Spako is known for his empathetic nature, which has helped him build an unwavering fanbase. He is constantly present in his hometown,

Ajangbadi, Leyin Kunle Baale, where he spends 99% of his daily activities. This strong connection to his roots has contributed to his authenticity as an artist.

Maco Spako's music reflects his personal growth, having battled rejection, fears, and anxieties throughout his life. These experiences have shaped him into the remarkable artist he is today, an artist whose popularity cannot be bought with money.

His music is fresh and vibrant, set to redefine the Afrobeat narrative. Maco Spako possesses a rare charisma and artistic appeal that record labels have sought in an artist. He has been working diligently on a 6-tracked EP titled "Signs and Wonders," a must-listen project that promises to leave a lasting mark on the music industry.

ABOUT MACO SPAKO:

Mark Williams, Maco Spako, is a Nigerian-born independent artist, singer, and songwriter. With a unique blend of Afro-pop, Afro-fusion, and reggae influences, Maco Spako has garnered a strong following with his inspirational and motivational music. His electrifying stage performances and empathetic nature have solidified his position as a rising star in the music industry.

To experience Maco Spako's music and learn more about this rising star, visit his official website: .

FULL NAME : Mark Maco Williams

PHONE NUMBER : 08169033731

BUSINESS MAIL : ...

LOCATION: Silverland Estate, Thera Annex, Sangotedo Lekki Epe Expressway.

POSTAL CODE : 106104

BAND NAME: Maco Spako