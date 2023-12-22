Get The Best Christmas Meal On The Block

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANSlife) Whether you are planning a festive get-together with family and friends, a corporate Christmas dinner, or a special evening with your loved ones, IANSlife has a perfect destination to experience the warmth of the season with culinary wonders and heartfelt gatherings!

Christmas brunch at Cafe De Flora

A perfect time to gather with loved ones and enjoy a delicious meal together. From Rum Cake and Hot Chocolate to Grilled Chicken and cottage Cheese, Cafe De Flora Christmas brunch has something for everyone to enjoy. The have also added some special touches, like mistletoe and holly decorations, to create a truly festive atmosphere and give you the best Paris vibe in Delhi.

Price for two: Rs. 1200 for 2 people (approx.)Address: Shop No-24 25, Santushti Shopping Complex, opp. Samrat Hotel, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Christmas day brunch at Monkey Bar, Bangalore

On Christmas Day, join Monkey Bar for an extravagant all-you-can-eat brunch. Indulge in an array of mouthwatering dishes, including Assorted Wild Mushrooms in XO Sauce, Classic Bruschetta, Mutton Galauti Kebabs on Mini Paratha, and Grilled Chimichurri Prawns. The mains feature Baked Chicken Cacciatore, Succulent Pork Vindaloo, and carving stations offering Whole Roasted Turkey, Roasted Honey-glazed Ham, and more, all served with accompanying sauces and assorted roasted vegetables.

To enhance the festive ambience, Monkey Bar presents a special performance by the MoonArra Electric Jazz Band during the Christmas Day Brunch. The band will enchant the audience with a set of original and reinterpreted jazz covers, blending uptempo rhythms, funky grooves, and the nuances of jazz, blues, calypso, Latin, R&B, and contemporary influences.

Price: Rs. 4999/- plus taxes for alcoholic brunch | Rs. 2999/- plus taxes for non-alcoholic brunch | Rs. 1999/- plus taxes for kids six years and above | Complimentary for kids six years and underBooking Link: airmenus: 25th December 2023,12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shiro introduces a season's special Winter Bowl Menu

Shiro, Bangalore's iconic Pan-Asian restaurant, unveils its special Winter Bowl Menu, showcasing an enticing selection of soupy bowls and one-pot dishes, crafted to warm patrons' hearts and souls this sweater weather. The menu will be available from 15th December 2023 until 15th January 2024 for both lunch and dinner.

The Winter Bowl Menu is a celebration of the season's essence, bringing together flavours from Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia. Dive into the Soupy Bowls featuring the Vietnamese favourite comfort food Pho, perfected with rice noodles and refreshing herbs. Experience the heartwarming Japanese Sukiyaki with udon noodles - a beloved Nabemono-style communal dish ideal for sharing delicious moments with loved ones. Delve into the Jjamppong seafood soup - a go-to winter dish in Korea known for its spicy and aromatic broth or indulge in the delectable Laksa - a Southeast Asian delight boasting a spiced coconut broth that offers both comfort and respite from the winter chill.

For reservations, please call: +91-804173 8861Where: Shiro, UB CityWhen: 15th December 2023 until 15th January 2024Time: Lunch and DinnerPrice: Starts at Rs. 399 plus taxes

Conrad Pune welcomes you to a culinary wonderland on Christmas Eve!

Celebrate the festive season with Conrad Pune's exquisite Christmas delights, thoughtfully curated to cater to unique preferences, support local artisans, and embrace sustainability in the community. Join us on a magical journey into the enchanting world of Christmas at Conrad Pune's joyous Christmas Eve Extravaganza, hosted within the charming ambience of Coriander Kitchen. The venue transforms into a festive wonderland. Adorned with twinkling lights and charming decorations, it radiates the season's spirit. It's the perfect setting for a heartwarming gathering of friends and family, promising a time of joy and unforgettable memories.

Prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure crafted by our talented chefs. The sumptuous Christmas Eve brunch and dinner feature a delightful array of delicious wonders.

Choose from the Food and Soft Beverage package at Rs. 3999++ or elevate your experience with the Food and Alcohol package at Rs. 5199++.Families are warmly welcomed, with complimentary entry for the little ones below 5 years and a special rate of Rs. 1999++ for youngsters aged 6 to 12.

Have a Merry Christmas at Andaz Delhi

On Christmas Eve, guests can savour a curated Christmas-themed dinner, featuring delicacies like Turkey Roast, Belgian Pork Belly, Toffee Apple Sauce, Cranberry Jam and so much more. The Christmas Eve Dinner will be hosted on 24th December, 8 PM onwards at AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi. While, the food and soft beverage package starts at Rs. 3800++, the food and alcoholic beverages package starts at Rs. 5300++

Guests are also welcome to celebrate their Christmas Day at AnnaMaya's Christmas Brunch on 25th December, starting from 12:30 PM onwards. AnnaMaya, the Modern Foodhall at Andaz Delhi will offer an exquisite array of gastronomic delights for one and all, including Turkey Roast, Suckling Pig, and an array of Indian Delicacies. While the food and soft beverage package for the Brunch starts at Rs. 3400++, the food and alcoholic beverages package starts at Rs. 4850++

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel unveils celebrations galore

This festive season, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center invites you to embark on a whimsical holiday journey with their opulent Long Weekend Staycation Packages. From December 17, 2023, to January 13, 2024, immerse yourself in a world where luxury meets delight, promising an exceptional retreat that elevates beyond the ordinary. Revel in the joy of the season with a host of extraordinary inclusions designed to surprise and delight even the most discerning travellers.

For more information and reservations, please contact 8861539489 or visit the hotel website marriott

Conrad Bengaluru ushers in the festive spirit with exciting Christmas offerings!

Commemorating the season of festivities, Conrad Bengaluru welcomes the yuletide season with an array of exciting Christmas and New Year offerings. Seamlessly combining captivating Christmas décor and relishing delicacies, the notable outlets at the property bring together a delectable selection of unique recipes perfect for the festive season.

With an array of delicacies, live entertainment, and the best of spirits, the culinary experts at Caraway, Kitchen and TIAMO have curated an extensive festive menu to kickstart the holiday season. Christmas Eve dinner at Caraway Kitchen includes a buffet starting from Rs. 3000++ and Rs. 4500++ inclusive of alcohol. TIAMO's 4-course menu includes a set menu with two glasses of sparkling wine starting from Rs. 4500++.

Bask in a restful end to the year with a lavish stay at the property which includes a couple's spa for 60 mins, a delectable 4-course dinner at MIKUSU or Indian Durbar and vibrant Happy Hours at Lobby Brew. Enjoy special offers like free stay for kids (twin sharing basis, along with parents) flexibility of early check-in, late check-out, and exciting upgrades at 12,000/- plus taxes per room per night.

Date: 15th Dec 2023 – 30th Dec 2023 | Reservation number: +91- 8022144444.

Special Christmas menu at Asilo, The St. Regis Lower Parel, Mumbai

Experience a delectable Christmas menu with a panoramic view of Mumbai City from the rooftop venue of Asilo. The delectable menu consists of delicious appetizers that include Spicy caramelised chicken skewers, crispy spicy avocado maki with truffle, steamed Tofu, mushroom and vegetable dumplings in chilli oil, harissa chicken with sumak slaw and tahini drizzle. The menu also consists of mouth-watering dishes such as Jerk chicken with smoked roasted vegetables and goat cheese mash, Spaghetti Aglio Olio and be spoilt for choice with delightful desserts such as dark and rich Christmas plum pudding with treckles and vanilla icecream, sticky toffee gateaux with toffee sauce and vanilla ice-cream.

Make your Christmas meal memorable around panoramic views with an unparalleled ambience with a bird's eye view of the sea and cityscape. Cherish the season by experiencing a scrumptious menu for Christmas Eve at Asilo.

What: Asilo, The St. Regis Lower Parel, MumbaiWhere: Level 37, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013Call on: 022 4926 8700

Celebrate Christmas with a special winter cocktail menu at Nksha

With Christmas around the corner, Nksha Restaurant at Churchgate has introduced its special winter cocktail menu to celebrate Christmas Eve with an unparalleled dining experience. Situated at the mecca of food gatherings, Nksha is South Bombay's newest address for premium north Indian indulgence that pays homage to the old Bombay glamour from the eras gone by. Reminiscent of the predominant Art Deco influences from a time dating back to the 1950s, the fine-dine resto bar derives strong influences from Churchgate's ancient architectural style and is an equal blend of old and contemporary inspirations. The restaurant stands proudly re-imagined on Churchgate Street, an avenue once frequented as the prime location of public dining by the city's glitterati and elites.

The delectable menu tells you stories of ingredients, crafts and sentiments that create a cherishing experience to celebrate the season. The menu consists of Foothill, Hawa Mahal, Churchgate, Khari Baoli, and Volga to name a few. Make your Christmas memorable with the delicious cocktails and North Indian-inspired cuisine at Nksha Restaurant Churchgate. Choose from the best cocktails to celebrate the festive season.

What: Christmas special winter cocktail menu at NkshaWhere: 1A/1B Rehmat Manzil Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020 IndiaCall on: 9820475555Price: Rs. 950 + Taxes for each

Cafe 49 introduces exquisite holiday festive menu this Christmas

Cafe 49, Juhu, is all set to enchant taste buds and spread joy this Christmas with the unveiling of their Holiday Festive Menu. As the aroma of warm embraces and the promise of delightful moments fill the air, this all-day diner beckons families and friends to partake in an extraordinary Christmas dinner.

Embarking on a culinary journey that captures the essence of the season, Cafe 49 introduces a Holiday Menu that promises to be a gastronomic delight. The star attractions of this festive spread include a trio of delectable fondues Classic Cheese Fondue, Pav Bhaji Fondue, and Belgium Chocolate Fondue. Each fondue is crafted to perfection, offering a symphony of flavours that dance on the palate.

Address: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai - 400049Time: 11 am to 11 pmTo book call: 9223379077 / 96

Christmas brunch extravaganza at BLVD Club

Join us for a festive celebration on the 25th of December and indulge in a delectable Christmas Brunch that promises to tantalize your taste buds. Revel in the joyous ambience, delightful company, and a spread of mouth-watering dishes crafted to perfection.

Guests will be treated to an enticing assortment of starters, including the sizzling BBQ, Pan Bronzed Madeira Scampi paired with a citrus garlic cream drizzle, and the Grilled Lemongrass Chili Fish served alongside a refreshing bean sprouts salad. Other savoury delights on offer feature the Chimichurri Chicken on Lemongrass Skewers with a wasabi drizzle, Grilled Chicken Tikka accompanied by jalapeno sour cream, and an array of vegetarian options like Harissa Cottage Cheese with a refreshing mint dip, Smoked Broccoli, Stuffed Baby Potato and Black Pepper Baby Corn Satay with a spicy peanut sauce.

Kids (Food & Soft Beverage): Rs. 1250 plus taxesAdults (Food & Soft Beverage): Rs. 2499 plus taxesAdults (Food & IMFL): Rs. 3499 plus taxesAdults (Food & Imported Liquor): Rs. 4499 plus taxesDate: 25th DecemberTimings: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PMLocation: BLVD ClubRSVP: For reservations, contact: +91 9741129933

Unwrap a festive feast with Maverick & Farmer

Maverick & Farmer Coffee, the artisanal farm-to-cup coffee brand, introduces a delightful array of seasonal beverages that capture the essence of the holiday spirit. This limited-time menu showcases a fusion of innovative flavours and traditional festive ingredients, elevating the festive season experience for coffee enthusiasts.

Highlighted in this year's Festive Menu are three distinctive beverages that promise to enchant taste buds and warm hearts. Indulge in the aromatic Nutmeg jam Affogato that features an all-natural nutmeg fruit preserve as its base flavour. Experience the exquisite blend of Coffee Cascara simmered with mulling spices, Orange peel, and sun-dried Apple in Maverick & Farmer's Mulled Coffee Cherry. This enchanting concoction perfectly captures the cosy essence of Christmas in every sip. Finally, Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with Maverick & Farmer's limited edition Christmas Blend Pour-Over. This special blend features warm, fragrant notes of cinnamon and fruit cake, creating a truly festive coffee experience that can be enjoyed both hot and iced.

When: 13th December Onwards 2023Where: Maverick and Farmer, South United FC, Ulsoor & No. 162, Maverick and Farmer, 80 Feet Rd, JSP BMW Motorrad, KoramangalaTimings: 8:30 AM - 10 PMPrice: Starting from Rs. 250 + taxContact: +91 99166 33556

Winter wonderland at Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram

With the onset of December, the winter season sends magical vibes all over the capital. On the festive night of December 24th, Spectra, the award-winning restaurant at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, will transform into a Winter Wonderland, setting the stage for a festive buffet dinner that promises to be a flavourful journey like no other. Immerse yourself in the warmth of the season amidst the charming winter village décor that adorns the venue. The epicurean offerings, including exquisite winter-themed desserts, will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. The dedicated play area will encourage fun-filled activities and games to keep the excitement going. Treat your kids to a merry and memorable Christmas Eve dinner to add a touch of magic to their evening. As live music serenades the atmosphere, families can cherish togetherness in the joyous ambience through this soulful Christmas dinner.

Date: December 24thTime: 07:00 PM onwardsVenue: SpectraAlcoholic Dinner - Rs. 5750 Per PersonNon-Alcoholic - Rs. 4250 Per PersonKids - Rs. 2125 Per Child (6 to 12 years)Contact for Reservations: 097175 96088

Hops Haus Bangalore unveils a festive culinary wonderland

Hops Haus Bangalore, the city's ultimate sanctuary for beer aficionados, invites patrons to embark on a culinary journey like never before with their exclusive Holiday Special Menu by Chef Vikas Seth, available from 19 to 31 December 2023.

Embark on a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season as you find refuge in the inviting atmosphere of Hops Haus. Here, the merriment goes beyond the clinking of glasses, offering a haven where each delectable bite becomes a reason for celebration. The enchanting experience begins with the carefully curated menu, a harmonious blend of traditional festive ingredients and avant-garde culinary techniques. As you savour the dishes, you'll discover a symphony of flavours that captures the essence of the season. Whether it's the comforting warmth of a seasonal brew or the innovative twist on classic holiday fare, Hops Haus transforms the ordinary into an extraordinary celebration of Christmas inspirations. So, gather your loved ones and let the spirit of the holidays come alive in every sip and taste at Hops Haus, where joy and flavour intertwine in a magical culinary journey.

Venue: Hops Haus, White Field & Embassy One BangaloreTimings: 12 pm to 11:30 pm

Christmas cheer at Pritam Da Dhaba

Their warm and welcoming ambience and commitment to providing top-notch service ensure that your dining experience is as delightful as the food itself. With absolutely lip-smacking North Indian delicacies starting from Hara Bhara Kabab, a medley of garden vegetables, herbs & dry fruits finished on a tawa; to main courses like Pindi Chole, a beloved Punjabi classic, known for its bold and robust flavours where tender chickpeas are cooked in a fragrant blend of spices; & Pritam Da Dhaba's Signature Dal Makhani, where black lentils & red kidney beans gently simmered overnight on charcoal embers finished with homemade butter in the 'Asli Punjabi' way; these dishes are sure to enhance your Christmas experience & leave you wanting more!

Where: Pritam Da Dhaba | Juhu & Dadar

