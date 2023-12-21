LEVEL MINDS CBD UNVEILS NEWS PRODUCTS TO THEIR PRIMO 21 + LINE: BLISS MAGIC MUSCIMOL GUMMY GUSHERS AND CHOCOLATE BITES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUWANEE, GA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Level Minds CBD , a trailblazer in the wellness industry, proudly introduces its latest innovation: Primo Bliss Magic Muscimol Gummy Gushers and Chocolate Bites. These delectable treats combine the goodness of CBD with the unique properties of muscimol, a psychoactive compound found in the Amanita muscaria mushroom.Primo Bliss Magic Muscimol Gummy Gushers are a delicious and convenient way to experience the benefits of CBD and muscimol. These gummies come in three tantalizing flavors:.Strawberry-Guava.Mango-Passion Fruit.Dragon Fruit-OrangeEach gummy bursts with flavor, providing a delightful and enjoyable experience for consumers seeking a natural and soothing alternative.Level Minds CBD also introduces Primo Bliss Magic Muscimol Chocolate Bites , an exquisite fusion of premium chocolate and the psychoactive properties of muscimol. The Chocolate Bites are available in a variety of enticing flavors:.Salted Caramel Pretzel.Banana Cream Wafer.Dark Almond Sea SaltCrafted with precision and care, these Chocolate Bites offer a sophisticated and indulgent way to incorporate CBD and muscimol into one's daily routine.Muscimol, derived from the Amanita muscaria mushroom, is known for its psychoactive euphoric effects and unique qualities. Level Minds CBD has expertly harnessed these properties to create an innovative product line that stands apart in the CBD market."We are thrilled to present our THC-free Primo Bliss Magic Muscimol Gummy Gushers and Chocolate Bites to our valued customers. At Level Minds CBD, we strive to push boundaries and offer products that not only provide wellness benefits but also deliver an unforgettable experience," said Shiloh Bigles, Owner of Level Minds CBD.All Level Minds CBD products are rigorously tested for quality and compliance with industry standards. The Primo Bliss Magic Muscimol Gummy Gushers and Chocolate Bites are no exception, ensuring consumers receive a premium and trustworthy product.Level Minds CBD invites everyone to embark on a journey of relaxation and bliss with the Primo Bliss Magic Muscimol Gummy Gushers and Chocolate Bites. These innovative products are now available for purchase at and their brick-and-mortar store located at 3550 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd Ste 108, Suwanee, GA 30024.Level Minds CBD, located in Suwanee, GA is owned by Shiloh and Nelson Bigles. They started Level Minds CBD because they are passionate about providing quality CBD products to customers and believe everyone should have access to the benefits of CBD. Their mission is to provide natural and effective products that improve people's lives. Level Minds CBD strives to provide customers with top-quality products, excellent customer service, and reliable information about CBD.They created a line of CBD products that are produced and manufactured right here in Georgia. They offer a variety of different CBD products, including tinctures, edibles, topicals, and more. Their products are designed to provide relief from a variety of ailments, including anxiety, inflammation, pain, and more. All their products are made with the highest quality ingredients and are third-party tested to ensure safety and efficacy. So, no matter what your ailment is, they have something to help you find relief.

