(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) World's First SHEGLAM Store in the Middle East'







SHEGLAM, the internationally acclaimed beauty brand, is proud to announce its groundbreaking first-time global store launch. The Middle East witnessed the opening on November 20th in line with the brand's commitment to enhancing its service and customer experience through new physical touchpoints.

Recognizing the Middle East as one of its key markets, SHEGLAM is excited to embark on this new chapter of expansion with a strategic partnership with Mawarid Trading Limited and Lifestyle at Centrepoint part of Landmark Group. This collaboration enables SHEGLAM to establish and grow its footprint in the region, creating a seamless experience for customers by providing an immersive and personalized shopping experience, bringing its innovative and bestseller products directly to the hands of beauty enthusiasts in the region.



With the extensive reach and strong retail expertise of the Lifestyle and Landmark conglomerate coupled with decades of launching brands with excellence by Mawarid trading limited, SHEGLAM is geared up to launch across top-ranking retail destinations in the Middle East with a projected footprint of 160 stores by 2024.

SHEGLAM is set to roll out its offline presence in a phased store expansion plan with Mall of the Emirates touchpoint being the first opening on November 20th, followed by Dubai Mall, and Dubai Hills.



In celebration of this momentous move, SHEGLAM is offering an exclusive opening discount: customers who spend AED/SAR 70 or more will receive the SHEGLAM's bestseller Lip Plumper as a complimentary gift.

The initiative rewards early supporters and welcomes them into the SHEGLAM community.

The Middle East launch will showcase SHEGLAM's renowned best sellers, including the Liquid Family, Complexion Pro Long Lasting Breathable Matte Foundation, Skin-Focus High Coverage Powder Foundation, Dynamatte Boom Long Lasting Matte Lipstick, Pout-Perfect Shine Lip Plumper, and the All-In-One Volume & Length Mascara. These products have garnered international acclaim for their esthetics, quality, innovation, and performance.

SHEGLAM is excited to connect with its Middle East audience, fostering a stronger bond with loyal customers who have long followed the brand online. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for beauty, SHEGLAM is set to redefine the beauty retail landscape of the Middle East.