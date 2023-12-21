Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn Weighs In On Nepotism Debate, Says, 'Generations Have Worked Very Hard'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the most recent episode of the renowned chat show 'Koffee With Karan', Ajay Devgn shared the couch with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show was noteworthy, with both experienced individuals discussing the challenges they faced as they rose through the ranks of the profession. Among other interesting topics, Ajay Devgn discussed the ongoing issue of nepotism in the film industry.

Ajay Devgn on nepotism

In the episode, Ajay discussed how widespread the term "nepotism" has become these days, saying that today as one goes on social media, we read so many things like nepotism, etc, but people don't realize that the generations have worked very, very hard to get here. It's not an easy story to tell. The actor went on to say that establishing oneself in the profession takes time whether you belong to the industry or not, the struggle is similar for everyone, you have to work hard.

Lack of appreciation



The actor went on to say that even after decades in the business, he still works hard. Ajay said that his ankles are fractured, yet the public does not appreciate his efforts. He also used the example of Rohit Shetty, who began as an assistant in the profession and had no money for food.

Ajay Devgn on his struggles

During the show, Ajay Devgn revealed that his father, stunt director Veeru Devgan, abandoned his Punjab home when he was 13 years old, came to Mumbai without a train ticket, and was imprisoned. He frequently went without meals and eventually found work as a cab driver, where he was allowed to sleep in the cab itself. He then worked as a carpenter before being affiliated with a gang. Ajay revealed that senior action director Ravi Khanna noticed his father during the gang's street brawl and offered him a job in films because of his fighting abilities.

Professional front

Ajay will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan on August 15, 2024. He will also be seen with Tabu in the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

