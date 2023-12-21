Eastern Bank Commercially Launches WEAREBL Devices

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, 21 December 2023- Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) has commercially launched its WEAREBL payment devices at a gala ceremony held at the bank's head office in the Gulshan area of the city.

EBL customers received their pre-booked WEAREBL devices during the ceremony. Earlier, in September 2023 EBL announced the introduction of the country's first ever WEAREBL devices in collaboration with Visa and Mastercard.

WEAREBL devices in the forms of rings, phone grips, wristbands, fob sleeves are as good as credit cards but wearable by the customers in their daily lives. The setup process for WEAREBL devices is user-friendly and is seamlessly integrated with the customer's EBL premium credit card. This contactless payment solution is designed to enhance a smooth and secure payment experience for customers.



Existing EBL Mastercard Titanium, World; Visa Platinum, Signature, and Infinite credit cardholders can book this device of choice for hassle-free transactions globally through EBL's extensive network of payment partners.

The commercial launching ceremony was attended by Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO; Ahmed Shaheen, AMD and Head of Corporate Banking; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Zahidul Haque, Chief Technology Officer; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services; Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs and Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards from EBL among others.

Ali Reza Iftekhar said,“WEAREBL devices introduced by EBL signify a paradigm shift towards a hassle-free, secure, and efficient mode of conducting transactions. Crafted with precision and a commitment to seamlessly integrate into the lives of its customers, these wearable devices represent a significant advancement in the landscape of financial technology and inclusion.”

