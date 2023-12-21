Dunki: Boman Irani Says This About Working With Shah Rukh Khan; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Boman Irani recently shared his delightful experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in their latest film, Dunki, which hit theaters today. Irani expressed that collaborating with Khan is always fun, describing the experience as akin to going on a trek due to the actor's infectious enthusiasm on set.

In a conversation, Irani discussed the camaraderie he shares with Shah Rukh Khan and how the actor brings tremendous energy to the set. Irani had previously predicted that Dunki would mark a 'hat-trick' for Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing the joy of working with him. He mentioned that the collaboration felt more like an enjoyable trek than work.

"I love him very much. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is one of my dearest friends in the industry, so this is a very dear film to me. I have played a cameo role in the movie. But working with Shah Rukh is so much fun. He comes to the set with so much energy and behaves enthusiastically with everyone present around him. He makes everyone feel like we are on a trek, while at the same time, we give our best performances too," Irani shared.

Dunki, which also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, explores the theme of illegal immigration known as Donkey Flight. The film has garnered attention, and Gaiety cinema hall even hosted a 5:55 am show for eager viewers. Irani's comments highlight the enjoyable and energetic atmosphere Shah Rukh Khan brings to the set, making the filmmaking process a memorable experience for everyone involved.

