Parliament Speaker Offers Condolences To China On Quake Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) - National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to China National People's Congress (NPC) Speaker Zhao Leji, expressing sorrow over the ramifications of earthquake that left in its wake many dead, injured and property destroyed. The Speaker wished the wounded a speedy recovery, and for Chinese officials to contain and overcome this natural disaster. Earlier, the death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in northwest China's Gansu Province has risen to 131 people, citing local authorities. (end) mb

