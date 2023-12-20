In December, Ukraine To Produce Over 50,000 FPV Drones Minister Kamyshyn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The production of FPV drones in Ukraine has already reached more than 50,000 units per month, and volumes are set to increase significantly next year.

That's according to Oleksandr Kamyshyn , Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine, who made the statement via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday at the final press conference, my President promised that Ukraine will produce a million drones next year. And this is only about FPV drones. Already in December, we will have produced over 50,000 FPV drones," the minister noted.

Ukraine's air defense units destroy 18 enemy Shahedattacking country last night

He added that, in addition to FPV drones, Ukrainian manufacturers are already able to produce next year more than 10,000 medium-range (hundreds of kilometers range) strike drones and more than a thousand drones with a range of 1,000 km.

According to Kamyshyn, all production facilities are prepared for manufacturing UAVs. Contracting for 2024 has kicked off.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at his annual press conference that 1 million drones will be produced in Ukraine next year.