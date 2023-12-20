Azerbaijani Defense Minister Meets With Servicemen In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev Read more

On December 20, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, Masim Mammadov, and other officials of the Ministry met with military personnel serving in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Defense Minister emphasized the importance of properly fulfilling the assigned duties by the military personnel in order to improve the individual training of the personnel, and to further increase their knowledge and skills. It was brought to the attention of the servicemen that they should be ready to accomplish all tasks of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief at any moment.

M. Mammadov spoke about the work done in all regions of the country, including the liberated territories, in order to further improve the material and technical support and social and living conditions of military personnel thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that these works will be continued hereinafter.

Then, a group of distinguished servicemen was awarded with valuable gifts. The Minister viewed the presented military equipment and inspected the readiness of its crews.

The Defense Minister got acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit and was reported that there is a weapon room, dormitory, canteen, kitchen, food and clothing warehouses, bath and sanitary facility, laundry and boiler complex, and generators that provide uninterrupted electricity to the area.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov gave instructions to the relevant high-ranking officers on improving the social and living conditions of servicemen, as well as maintaining a high level of combat readiness.

In the end, a lunch was held with military personnel.

<p></p>