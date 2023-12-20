Azerbaijani Defense Minister Meets With Servicemen In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 20, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin
district, Masim Mammadov, and other officials of the Ministry met
with military personnel serving in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense
Ministry.
The Defense Minister emphasized the importance of properly
fulfilling the assigned duties by the military personnel in order
to improve the individual training of the personnel, and to further
increase their knowledge and skills. It was brought to the
attention of the servicemen that they should be ready to accomplish
all tasks of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief at any moment.
M. Mammadov spoke about the work done in all regions of the
country, including the liberated territories, in order to further
improve the material and technical support and social and living
conditions of military personnel thanks to the attention and care
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He expressed
confidence that these works will be continued hereinafter.
Then, a group of distinguished servicemen was awarded with
valuable gifts. The Minister viewed the presented military
equipment and inspected the readiness of its crews.
The Defense Minister got acquainted with the conditions created
in the military unit and was reported that there is a weapon room,
dormitory, canteen, kitchen, food and clothing warehouses, bath and
sanitary facility, laundry and boiler complex, and generators that
provide uninterrupted electricity to the area.
Colonel General Z.Hasanov gave instructions to the relevant
high-ranking officers on improving the social and living conditions
of servicemen, as well as maintaining a high level of combat
readiness.
In the end, a lunch was held with military personnel.
