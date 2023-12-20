Azerkhalcha OJSC Continues To Promote Azerbaijani Carpets In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 19, 2023, an exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets was organized in the exhibition hall of the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory with the joint Organization of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Spain and“Azerkhalcha” OJSC, with the support of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).

The event was held within the framework of a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, in accordance with the agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Spain, which includes bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, education and science.

Officials of Spanish government agencies, members of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Madrid, ambassadors, media representatives, representatives of scientific and academic circles, figures of art and culture, as well as members of Azerbaijani, Turkish and other communities living in Spain attended the special event organized in connection with the opening of the ”Magic carpets" exhibition.

Announcing the event, Ramiz Hasanov, The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to Spain noted that carpet weaving art in Azerbaijan has an ancient history, master carpet – makers successfully pass on the subtleties of this art to the younger generation, the country's leadership attaches great importance to the development of this art and the work done by“Azerkhalcha” OJSC in the promotion of our carpets. The ambassador also noted that the signing of an agreement promoting cooperation between”Azerkhalcha" OJSC and the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory is of particular importance for the development of joint activities of the relevant organizations specializing in carpet weaving of Azerbaijan and Spain in the future.

Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, honored art worker EminMammadov congratulated the participants of the event on the upcoming New Year and the day of solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and spoke about the history of the organization. The Chairman said that the main goal of” Azerkhalcha" OJSC is to preserve the tradition of carpet weaving and further develop this art. He stressed that Azerbaijani folk-applied art and its branch, carpet weaving, occupy a special place in the history of the national culture of our people. E.Mammadov spoke about the carpets displayed at the exhibition, which belong to Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan, and Shirvan carpet-making schools.

Then, Director General of the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory Alejandro Klecker said that Azerbaijani carpets with ancient history are known in the world for their unique ornament, composition and color shades, and the organization represented by him is pleased to organize this event together with“Azerkhalcha” OJSC and the Embassy. He also emphasized that the agreement signed in the first half of the day on practical cooperation between Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory is of historical importance and he is confident that the document in question will make great contributions to the mutual visits of delegations between the parties, as well as the organization of joint exhibitions in Azerbaijan and Spain, mutual exchange of information and experience.

Then the participants of the exhibition tasted delicious Azerbaijani dishes, and local wines, and enjoyed the invaluable performances of Honored artist tar player ShahriyarImanov and his ensemble.

The process of weaving a real Azerbaijani carpet was demonstrated and master classes were held for the visitors of the exhibition. Participants of the exhibition have the opportunity to make their loops on the carpet. A special certificate of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC was also presented to everyone who participated in the weaving process of the Azerbaijani carpet.

At the same time, books and brochures on the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, made for children in exquisite design and in English, in Spanish were distributed, and a film about the art of carpet weaving and the well-known carpet weavers of our country was shown.

The doors of the exhibition, which will be displayed in the main gallery of the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory, will be open to European carpet lovers until January 19, 2024. Visitors to the exhibition will also be informed about the art and schools of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.