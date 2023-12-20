Azerkhalcha OJSC Continues To Promote Azerbaijani Carpets In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 19, 2023, an exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets was
organized in the exhibition hall of the Spanish Royal Tapestry
Factory with the joint Organization of the Embassy of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Spain and“Azerkhalcha” OJSC, with
the support of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).
The event was held within the framework of a series of events
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of
Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, in accordance with the agreement signed
between Azerbaijan and Spain, which includes bilateral cooperation
in the fields of culture, education and science.
Officials of Spanish government agencies, members of parliament,
representatives of the diplomatic corps in Madrid, ambassadors,
media representatives, representatives of scientific and academic
circles, figures of art and culture, as well as members of
Azerbaijani, Turkish and other communities living in Spain attended
the special event organized in connection with the opening of the
”Magic carpets" exhibition.
Announcing the event, Ramiz Hasanov, The Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to Spain noted
that carpet weaving art in Azerbaijan has an ancient history,
master carpet – makers successfully pass on the subtleties of this
art to the younger generation, the country's leadership attaches
great importance to the development of this art and the work done
by“Azerkhalcha” OJSC in the promotion of our carpets. The
ambassador also noted that the signing of an agreement promoting
cooperation between”Azerkhalcha" OJSC and the Spanish Royal
Tapestry Factory is of particular importance for the development of
joint activities of the relevant organizations specializing in
carpet weaving of Azerbaijan and Spain in the future.
Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, honored art worker
EminMammadov congratulated the participants of the event on the
upcoming New Year and the day of solidarity of World Azerbaijanis
and spoke about the history of the organization. The Chairman said
that the main goal of” Azerkhalcha" OJSC is to preserve the
tradition of carpet weaving and further develop this art. He
stressed that Azerbaijani folk-applied art and its branch, carpet
weaving, occupy a special place in the history of the national
culture of our people. E.Mammadov spoke about the carpets displayed
at the exhibition, which belong to Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan,
and Shirvan carpet-making schools.
Then, Director General of the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory
Alejandro Klecker said that Azerbaijani carpets with ancient
history are known in the world for their unique ornament,
composition and color shades, and the organization represented by
him is pleased to organize this event together with“Azerkhalcha”
OJSC and the Embassy. He also emphasized that the agreement signed
in the first half of the day on practical cooperation between
Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory is of
historical importance and he is confident that the document in
question will make great contributions to the mutual visits of
delegations between the parties, as well as the organization of
joint exhibitions in Azerbaijan and Spain, mutual exchange of
information and experience.
Then the participants of the exhibition tasted delicious
Azerbaijani dishes, and local wines, and enjoyed the invaluable
performances of Honored artist tar player ShahriyarImanov and his
ensemble.
The process of weaving a real Azerbaijani carpet was
demonstrated and master classes were held for the visitors of the
exhibition. Participants of the exhibition have the opportunity to
make their loops on the carpet. A special certificate of
“Azerkhalcha” OJSC was also presented to everyone who participated
in the weaving process of the Azerbaijani carpet.
At the same time, books and brochures on the art of carpet
weaving in Azerbaijan, made for children in exquisite design and in
English, in Spanish were distributed, and a film about the art of
carpet weaving and the well-known carpet weavers of our country was
shown.
The doors of the exhibition, which will be displayed in the main
gallery of the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory, will be open to
European carpet lovers until January 19, 2024. Visitors to the
exhibition will also be informed about the art and schools of
carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107633185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.