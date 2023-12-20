US Senate officially announces disapproval substantial foreign aid package for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant setback, the United States Senate has officially announced that it will not be approving a substantial foreign aid package, including approximately USD60 billion earmarked for Ukraine, by the end of this year. The failure to reach an agreement on domestic border security issues has stalled negotiations, with Republicans insisting on tying the approval of foreign aid to the introduction of significant immigration reforms within the country.



The impasse prompted Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to postpone the Senate's Christmas break by a week, in the hopes of brokering a deal. However, in a joint statement issued with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, the top senators acknowledged the deadlock and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement "early in the new year." The statement outlined the intention of senators and President Joe Biden's administration to utilize the remaining time in the year to work toward finalizing a potential deal.



Unlike the Senate, the Republican-majority House opted not to curtail its recess, signaling a divergence in approach. Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the White House to present a comprehensive plan outlining how the proposed financial support for Ukraine would contribute to its efforts against Russia in the ongoing conflict.



President Biden has criticized Republicans, accusing them of holding the proposed foreign aid "hostage" and thereby jeopardizing national security. John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, reiterated during a briefing on Tuesday that the White House does not have an unlimited source of funds and that existing aid for Ukraine is on the verge of running out.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the issue during an end-of-year press conference, expressing confidence that the United States will not betray Ukraine. The delay in approving the aid package has raised concerns about the impact on Ukraine's ability to confront Russian aggression.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the issue during an end-of-year press conference, expressing confidence that the United States will not betray Ukraine. The delay in approving the aid package has raised concerns about the impact on Ukraine's ability to confront Russian aggression.





