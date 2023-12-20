Strategic Conferences And Exhibitions Enters A New Phase In Saudi Arabia With The Launch Of Saudi Woodshow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic Conferences and Exhibitions inaugurates a new phase of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and announces the launch of the first edition of Saudi International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Saudi WoodShow), scheduled to take place in Riyadh from May 12 to 14, 2024.The exhibition is part of the International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition series, known as the "leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the MENA region."Participants of Saudi WoodShow can expect a diverse and comprehensive showcase of product categories. From MDF, sawn wood, engineered wood, fibreboard, plywood, and veneer to edgebanding, panels, abrasives, coatings, woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing machinery, furniture tools and accessories, and woodworking tools and accessories will be a part of Saudi WoodShow.Al Shezawi added, "The hosting of Saudi WoodShow in Riyadh, which has successfully been held in Dubai for 19 years, gains additional importance due to the qualitative initiatives launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to diversify income sources. The Saudi Vision 2030 and private sector investments are likely to drive growth in the Saudi construction market, stimulating the construction industry and attracting increased attention from international players."The wood industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to experience significant growth in the next five years, aligning with the construction and building sector in the MENA region.Walid Farghal, the Director General of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, explains, "Saudi WoodShow brings together hundreds of exhibitors from around the world alongside local and international suppliers, traders, distributors of building materials, furniture manufacturers, wood machinery, architects, interior designers, contractors, and developers. It serves as a dynamic platform for local and international suppliers, manufacturers, and woodworking machinery companies to showcase their products and services, exchange experiences and knowledge, and establish key partnerships that contribute to creating long-term business relationships, fostering investment opportunities, and driving the growth of the wood and woodworking machinery industry in Saudi Arabia and the region."Mohamed Rilwan, the Business Development Manager of Saudi WoodShow, highlights the features of the exhibition, stating, "Saudi WoodShow is the largest event to showcase the latest developments and innovative technologies in the wood and woodworking machinery industry. Visitors can explore the latest technological solutions that are advancing the wood industry in the region. The exhibition serves as a dedicated platform to showcase the latest trends and developments shaping the future of the wood and woodworking machinery industry, alternative materials, and production supplies, allowing suppliers, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, and project developers to discover the latest products and technologies and keep up with industry advancements."Saudi WoodShow will be held with support from partner associations, including Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP), Indian Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers' and Traders' Association (IWMMTA), and French Timber, and is expected to host 15,000 visitors from across 50+ countries.

