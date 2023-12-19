Bundesliga: Thomas Muller Signs Contract Extension At FC Bayern

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, Dec 20 (IANS) Experienced forward Thomas Muller has signed a contract extension with FC Bayern Munich for another season until June 30 2025, the German champions said.

Having joined the club as a 10-year-old in 2000, Muller will now extend his association with the Bavarian giants until 2025.

"I'm happy my journey at FC Bayern is continuing. I want to play my part in us remaining successful, both as a team and the whole club. It's important to me to be a foundation and to help steer the team in the right direction. I want to excite our fans with goals, helping create goals, my love of the game, my passion for football – and hopefully with many more titles," said Muller.

Muller has so far made 684 competitive appearances for Bayern's first team, scoring 237 goals and providing 261 assists. He ranks second on the club's all-time appearance list behind Sepp Maier (706).

The 34-year-old has gone on to win 32 trophies with Bayern, including a record 12 Bundesliga titles, six DFB Cups, and both the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup twice.

He made his Bundesliga debut on 15 August 2008 at the Allianz Arena. Including appearances for the first team, reserves and U19s, Müller has featured 772 times in competitive matches for Bayern, scoring 279 goals.

His illustrious career at Bayern, has seen Müller set the record for most Bundesliga wins in the club's history and become just the third player ever - alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas - to win at least 100 Champions League games.

