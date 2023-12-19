Duravo Luggage Unveils Anti-Ballistic Travel Backpack With Flexshell Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an important move toward ensuring traveler safety, Duravo Luggage proudly announces the release of its latest innovation: the Duravo Anti-Ballistic Travel Backpack. This exceptional backpack boasts a NIJ Level 3A rating, delivering a new standard in security for modern travelers.Key Features:NIJ Level 3A Protection: The Duravo Anti-Ballistic Venture Full backpack sets a new benchmark in travel security with its NIJ Level 3A rating, providing advanced ballistic protection for users.Flexshell Technology: Engineered with state-of-the-art Flexshell technology, this backpack combines flexibility and robustness, ensuring lightweight comfort without compromising on durability.Lightweight and Durable: Weighing in at an astonishing low 6 pounds (2) for anti-ballistic functionality, this backpack is designed for everyday use, but once-in-a-lifetime protection. The lightweight construction is complemented by a high level of durability, making it the perfect companion for any journey.Smart Organization: The backpack's intelligent design includes thoughtfully organized compartments, providing efficient storage solutions for the modern traveler.Contemporary Design: Duravo Luggage understands that security doesn't mean sacrificing style. The Anti-Ballistic Venture Full backpack showcases a sleek and contemporary design, aligning with the aesthetic preferences of today's travelers.We are excited to introduce the Duravo Anti-Ballistic Venture Full Backpack, a product that reflects our commitment to ensuring the safety and peace of mind of travelers. With the combination of NIJ Level 3A protection and Flexshell technology, we believe this backpack will redefine the expectations of security in travel gear.Follow Duravo on social media for updates, promotions, and travel inspiration:Facebook:Instagram:About Duravo:Duravo is a Wilmington, DE-based luggage company dedicated to revolutionizing the way people travel. A love of travel drove our founders Eric and Matt to create the most compelling luggage on the market. It not only had to be tough, but it needed to feature the best components, enable travelers to pack and protect more, and look stunning wherever their travels took them.

