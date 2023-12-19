Zamani Jewelry Unveils Unique Blend Of Heritage And Craftsmanship With Official Online Launch

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Zamani Jewelry, a pioneering jewelry brand, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its online platform, introducing a distinctive fusion of heritage, history, and craftsmanship to a global audience.

Founded on the principle of bridging the past with the present, Zamani presents a stunning array of jewelry that transcends mere adornment.

Zamani, a term signifying“related to the past” across various languages and cultures in Asia and Africa, symbolizes a profound connection to history and heritage.

The brand is driven by the passion of the Kirkham family, whose journey in crafting jewelry commenced in 1986. The collection showcases authentic coins, relics, and gemstones, ensuring that every piece of Zamani jewelry is unique and timeless.

The skilled artisans, led by the Kirkham family - Mr. Stewart Kirkham and Mrs. Ana Lino Kirkham in Dubai, and Drs. Wayne and Sally Kirkham in the United States- are dedicated to producing high-quality, bespoke pieces. Every Zamani jewelry piece has a guarantee of authenticity and a certificate, solidifying its unique historical value.

From crafting custom pieces for loved ones to establishing a global presence, Zamani Jewelry has expanded its footprint while preserving its personal touch. The one-of-a-kind collections are available for women and men in various price ranges and versatile options.

Co-founder Mrs. Ana Lino Kirkham explains,“Our jewelry is a conversation starter, possible to wear day or night, suitable for all occasions from a lunch date or an evening at the opera.”

Zamani Jewelry extends a warm invitation to be part of this timeless journey, to possess a piece of history, and to wear a story that resonates with your own.

About Zamani Jewelry:

Founded as a licensed commercial enterprise in 2021 in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Zamani Jewelry, operating as“Zamani FZ LLE,” specializes in crafting unique and timeless jewelry pieces incorporating ancient coins, relics, and gemstones. Each piece is authenticated and comes with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring its historical and artistic value.