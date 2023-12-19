(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Doha- The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) announces its latest partnerships promising to propel the international autonomous e-Mobility conversation to new heights.

Qatar University (QU), renowned for its distinguished School of Engineering, proudly joins as Academic Partner to the Forum, taking place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024. The national university's unwavering commitment to expanding the frontiers of knowledge and its dedication to nurturing future leaders, position it as ideal partner to the Forum. As international hub for academic excellence in Qatar, QU brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the fold, increasing the Forum's potential to help shape the future of autonomous e-Mobility globally. The collaboration aims to inspire coming generations of leaders in the rapidly evolving field of smart and sustainable transportation, an area of local and global importance and urgency.

Dr. Khalid, Dean of the College of Engineering at Qatar University, remarked,“This partnership embodies our mutual aspirations for the future of mobility as we combine our expertise to devise inventive solutions and pave the way for long-lasting sustainability solutions.”

Ernst & Young (EY), a global firm that believes in the potential of collaboration to devise forward-thinking policies and regulations, especially in partnership with the government sector, has joined as Advisory Partner to the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum.

EY's involvement underscores its dedication to facilitating the transformation of the mobility sector and supporting new solutions that benefit societies at large.

Ammar S Hattab, EY Qatar Managing Partner, says“EY is proud to be the advising partner for the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum, which aligns with our commitment to helping businesses reframe their approach to sustainability and putting it at the center of how value is created. As regional governments pledge to expand energy diversification efforts, the forum's focus on the area of sustainable mobility space and how the current technology can be leverage for real-world solutions will help guide the conversation around research, education, implementation, and future policies.”

These partnerships collectively assume a vital role for the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum 2024, with its mission to drive sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions across Qatar and beyond. These alliances signify a crucial step in establishing an integrated and environmentally friendly transportation system, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, taking in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024, hosted and strategically partnered by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, is set to become the pioneering multilateral platform focusing on driverless e-Mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency.

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event will provide a timely occasion for international stakeholders to further know-how and develop recommendations toward the implementation of autonomous e-Mobility in a real-world setting.

The AEMOB Forum is set to assemble a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, including speakers and representatives from government, industry, academia, the media, and hundreds of attendees. Tickets are expected to go on sale in July 2023 and can be purchased through the AEMOB Forum website .

