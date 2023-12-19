Delticom AG/Reifendirekt.De: Mystery Solved – A Practical Guide To Tyre Markings

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delticom AG/ReifenDirekt: Mystery solved – A practical guide to tyre markings

Press release from Delticom AG/ReifenDirekt Date: 19.12.2023 Delticom AG/ReifenDirekt: Mystery solved – A practical guide to tyre markings ReifenDirekt explains how to read the markings on car tyres. Delticom AG/ReifenDirekt, Hanover – 19.12.2023 . Buying tyres is a responsible task. Drivers want their cars'“footwear” to guarantee safety, low fuel consumption and comfort of driving. How are motorists to know which tyres fit their requirements best? This is where tyre markings come in handy. These are symbols especially designed to help motorists make an informed choice and pick the right tyres. However, reading the markings may sometimes be confusing. That is why ReifenDirekt prepared a practical guide to tyre markings. Tyre size The tyre size is a sequence of numbers and letters that can be found on the sidewall of the tyre. The most common tyre size in Germany is 205/55R 16, however motorists should always check their car's tyre size in the vehicle handbook. The first three digits refer to the tyre's width in millimeters. A tyre marked 225 will measure 225 mm across the tread from sidewall to sidewall. The fourth and fifth digits of the tyre code stand for the aspect ratio or profile height of the tyre sidewall. An aspect ratio of, for example, 55 means that the profile height of the tyre is 55 % of its width. The letter R stands for radial tyres, whereas the next two digits represent the wheel diameter. Therefore, a tyre marked 16 will fit on a 16-inch wheel rim. Speed index The speed rating of a tyre is always represented by a letter at the end of the tyre size code. It indicates the maximum speed capability of the tyre. It is very important not to fit tyres with a lower speed index. Not only may this be dangerous, but also it can invalidate driver's insurance. Winter tyres are an exception here; drivers can fit tyres with a lower speed index than permitted, but they must then affix a speed sticker visibly in the car (e.g. on the speedometer) showing the maximum permitted speed. For motorists' reference, a speed rating table can be found below. Speed Rating mph - km/h Speed Rating mph - km/h Speed Rating mph - km/h Speed Rating mph - km/h N 87 - 140 R 106 - 170 U 124 - 200 Z 150+ - 240+ P 93 - 150 S 112 - 180 H 130 - 210 W 168 - 270 Q 99 - 160 T 118 - 190 V 149 - 240 Y 186 - 300

Load index Tyre load rating specifies the load-bearing capacity of the tyre. The load rating is coded as a two- or three-digit number and can be found right before the speed rating on the sidewall of the tyre. Motorists ought to make sure that they do not fit tyres with a load index lower than specified for their car in the vehicle's manual. In order to decipher the load index, it is necessary to use a special table standardized according to the EU directive ECE-R 30 which assigns numbers to their corresponding load capacity in kilograms. Tyre age The tyre manufacturing date can be found on the sidewall. The date is given in the form of the so-called DOT number. DOT stands for US“Department of Transportation”. The DOT number has four digits. The first two digits indicate the calendar week in which the tyre was produced. The year of production comes next. So 3215 indicates a tyre from the 32th week of 2015. EU Tyre Label Since 2012, all tyres are classified according to the three performance characteristics: fuel efficiency, wet grip and noise emission. Fuel efficiency or the rolling resistance rating is expressed in grades, ranging from A to G, with A being the highest performance tyre. The wet grip label provides motorists with information on an important safety aspect of a tyre, namely its grip on wet roads. Last but not least, a tyre's exterior noise grading is expressed in decibels, accompanied by one, two or three sound waves. One black wave indicates the best noise level performance. Since May 1, 2021, fuel efficiency and wet grip have been classified in letters from A to E. More information about tyre markings can be found at . Also, ReifenDirekt offers a wide range of quality tyres that fit all drivers' requirements as to their size, safety and comfort of driving. Tyre markings are clearly explained next to the product description, so that customers can make a really informed choice and pick the most suitable tyres for their car. Also, ReifenDirekt provides additional and convenient guidance for customers in the form of the DEX classification.* DEX is Delticom's unique efficiency class index prepared on the basis of the survey of over 40,000 customers from 15 countries as a further development of the EU tyre label classification. It will help motorists choose from among over 600 tyre brands and more than 40,000 tyre models attractively priced car“footwear” that will fit their vehicle just perfectly. * DEX applies to summer and all-season tyres only





About ReifenDirekt There are over 600 tyre brands and more than 40,000 models of tyres to be found at ReifenDirekt - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars , motorbikes , lorries, commercial vehicles and buses , but also wheel-tyre sets and rims. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from around 9,000 professional car workshop partners across Germany and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. *2 tyres and more Buy tyres online: -p , , ,

