Communications Ministry Signs Mous With 30 Companies To Build Digital Skills For Youth

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and 30 international and local companies in the field of communications and information technology have signed several memoranda of understanding.

The MoUs are part of the“Digital Generations of Egypt” initiatives launched by the ministry. These initiatives offer free digital capacity-building for youth of various age groups, from the fourth grade of primary school to university students and graduates from different academic backgrounds. The aim is to develop their skills in modern fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, integrated systems, digital arts, enterprise resource management, and more, according to the local and global job market needs.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, witnessed the signing ceremony.

The“Digital Generations of Egypt” initiatives are implemented with several major international universities and local and international companies in the field of communications and information technology. The initiatives include four programs: the Digital Egypt Seedlings Initiative, for building technological skills for elementary school students from the fourth to sixth grade; the Digital Egypt Cubs Initiative, for developing skills for outstanding school students from the first preparatory grade to the second secondary grade; the Digital Egypt Pioneers Initiative, for technological leadership development for university students and graduates from all disciplines; and the Digital Egypt Builders Initiative, for refining the skills of outstanding graduates in specific fields through two main programs: the Experienced Program, with several international universities to grant participants a master's degree, and the Professional Program, with global educational platforms and international universities to develop skills in the latest communication and information technology specialties through an integrated program that includes practical training certified by international and local companies, and a program to develop leadership, managerial, and linguistic skills.

Talaat said the collaboration between the government, represented by the ministry, and private sector entities in the“Digital Generations of Egypt” initiatives is not only logistical or scientific but also involves sharing experiences and ideas to achieve the initiatives' goals in shaping the future of Egypt's digital generations and enabling them to build an integrated digital society.

He said the“Digital Generations of Egypt” initiatives have several distinctive features, such as integration, covering the capacity-building needs of different age groups without limiting them to a specific age range. The initiatives focus on specific job functions in line with the local and global job market requirements, in collaboration with the private sector, to equip the youth with integrated skills for competitive success in a global job market. The initiatives are also inclusive, opening up the field of communications and information technology to graduates from various academic backgrounds, not just related fields. Moreover, the initiatives integrate skills, aiming to refine not only technical skills but also personal skills required by the job market.

Talaat emphasized the growing interest in joining the“Digital Generations of Egypt” initiatives, which serves as an incentive to expand the number of participants in these initiatives while ensuring not compromise the quality of training programs and their intended goals.

Hoda Baraka, Advisor to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Technological Skill Development, explained that the“Digital Generations of Egypt” initiatives are being implemented in collaboration with over 47 institutions, including government entities, international universities, global and regional companies, local companies in the field of communications and information technology, as well as major training and capacity-building platforms.

She clarified that training is conducted in a hybrid system, integrating distance learning and in-person education to achieve sustainability, increase the number of participants, and ensure the quality of training. The Memoranda of Understanding include cooperation with 30 local and international companies, namely: Amazon Web Services (AWS), AlAhly Momken, Autodesk, Arib, BrightSkies, Cisco Egypt, ConnectAds, Creatures, EMC Egypt Service Center Limited (Dell), Diggers Media Solutions, Fawry, 5DVR, Fortinet, Geidea, Google Egypt, Huawei, IBM Egypt, InnerWin, Maibal/Corelia, Mideast Communications System (MCS), Microsoft, Oracle, Rology, Seitech, Smart Touch, Synapse Analytics, Valeo, Vodafone Egypt Foundation, Vodafone Egypt, Wakeb.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ghada Labib, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Institutional Development, Ahmed Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency, and Ahmed Khatib, Director of the National Institute of Communications.